PAWCO LAUNCHES AI-POWERED DOG FOOD: HEALTHIER AND MORE AFFORDABLE

PawCo's goal is to change the way your dog eats by providing tasty, nutritious, and eco-friendly plant-based alternatives.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PawCo Foods officially launched their two newest plant-based dog food products on January 4th, 2023.

Founded by a former ImpossibleFoods employee and supported by a dedicated team of scientists and board-certified animal nutritionists, PawCo pioneered GreenMeat™, the first fully plant-based meat tailored for pet food, and are now expanding their product range. The team's dedication lies in offering pets complete and balanced plant-based meals. These new products are set to redefine canine nutrition with their unique features and health benefits.

PawCo Foods: Plant-Based Dog Food (LuxBites™, InstaBites™, Greenbites™)

InstaBites™ is the very first fresh shelf stable plant-based dog food. Tailored for convenience, these shelf-stable meals are a low-cost alternative to kibbles and offer the quality of fresh food with the ease of dry food storage, perfect for today's busy pet owners.

LuxBites™ is a premium fresh dog food formulated with powerful postbiotics and fermented protein. This advanced composition is designed to enhance gut health, boost immunity, and ensure optimal nutrient absorption.

"Our mission at PawCo is to ensure every dog and dog owner has access to healthy and affordable meal alternatives, without sacrificing other animals' lives," said Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Founder and CEO of PawCo Foods. "We are using AI in various parts of our process to ensure the food is optimized for dogs while improving the palatability and taste of our products".

PawCo Foods uses AI for nutrition optimization and palatability improvement of its products. PawCo invented GreenMeat™, which is the very first fresh plant-based meat for dogs and the base for all of PawCo's products and recipes.

About PawCo

PawCo Foods is a leader in plant-based pet nutrition, dedicated to providing high-quality, sustainable, and scientifically formulated food for dogs. With a focus on pet health, animal welfare, and environmental responsibility, PawCo Foods continues to pave the way in the pet food industry. The company was founded by Dr. Mahsa Vazin, and started based on love and care for animals.

Learn more about the company at www.MyPawCo.com .

