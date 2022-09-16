Paw.com Introduces Paw Kids Memory Foam Dog Beds & Play Mats

Colorful kid-friendly styles are ideal for children's rooms and anywhere kids and pets play together

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect for households with two-legged and four-legged children, Paw.com , one of the country's fastest-growing pet product companies, is unveiling its latest line, Paw Kids . The signature PAW.com orthopedic memory foam PupRug™ pet beds will now be available in new plush shapes and sizes, designed to act as both a pet bed and play mat, to fit in any kid-themed room or anywhere kids and pets hang out together. Featuring human-grade memory foam and removable and washable lush faux fur covers, the Paw Kids Beds and Play Mats come in colorful kid-favorite styles, including a Rainbow, Unicorn, Dinosaur, Heart, Car, and Game Controller.

Paw Kids Rainbow Memory Foam Dog Bed & Play Mat from Paw.com Paw Kids Game Controller Memory Foam Dog Bed & Play Mat

As a leading pet family lifestyle brand, the team at Paw.com wants to ensure that the family dog has a comfy place in every room in the home, including the kid's room. As with all PupRug™ beds, the ultra-soft, brightly colored faux-fur cover is removable and machine-washable and comes with a non-slip, rubberized bottom. The durable and supportive human-grade memory foam interior is designed to provide comfort for the dog and a soft, cozy space for kids and dogs to play together. The memory foam is protected with a water and odor-resistant liner, and even has a lifetime "no flatten" guarantee.

"For years, we've received pictures of children on our PupRug beds with their dogs, enjoying the soft comfort of the memory foam base," said David Gimes, Founder and CEO of Paw.com. "Inspired by our customers, we're thrilled to introduce our Paw Kids line, with cool and colorful designs to create the perfect pet bed/play mat combo."

Paw Kids is the latest addition to the Paw.com family of original products, which seamlessly create a comfortable world for pets at home and on the go. Our pets are family, and Paw.com believes in a holistic vision for home design and pet wellness, and comfort.

About Paw.com

Paw.com is the award-winning designer and manufacturer of innovative, premium-quality pet family lifestyle products. The company has shipped more than 1,000,000 products to happy pet parents and their furry families throughout the U.S. and Canada. Made with the finest ingredients and materials, our stylish and luxurious in-home designs and carefully crafted wellness products promote pets' comfort, health, and longevity. Patent-pending designs include the acclaimed PupRug™, the faux fur orthopedic memory foam pet bed that doubles as an attractive area rug, and the waterproof, scratch proof and machine washable PupProtector™ blankets. The wide range of Paw.com offerings includes products to keep pets comfy in practically every room of the house, as well as outdoor, on-the-go travel, pet odor elimination, wellness, and more. Paw.com is passionate about supporting all aspects of the pet family lifestyle, so pets and pet parents enjoy a happy and healthy life together. The company's products are currently sold at Paw.com, Amazon.com, Macys.com, Chewy.com, Petco.com, Wayfair, and Walmart.com marketplace, as well as other online and brick-and-mortar retailers. For more information, visit www.paw.com . For updates, follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook . For retail/reseller information, visit www.pawbrands.com .

