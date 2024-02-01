Pawlicy Advisor Appoints Chief Financial Officer, Key Hires to Amplify Strategic Growth

The new hires will support the leading pet insurance platform in providing enhanced services to the veterinary community and launch new industry partnerships

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pawlicy Advisor, the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association, today announces the appointment of Jamie Specht as Chief Financial Officer along with two other senior leadership hires. In this new role, Specht will focus on amplifying strategic growth through partnership and business expansion, and further leveraging the company's technology infrastructure to streamline veterinary office operations, enabling veterinarians to focus more attention and resources on caring for America's pets.

Specht most recently led finance at Gabi, an auto and home-focused insurance marketplace. During his tenure, Gabi sold to Experian for $320M.

Alongside Specht, Pawlicy Advisor also announces today the appointments of Chris Osnato as Insurance Counsel & Director of Carrier Relations and Roz Chinchiolo as Head of Customer Success.

"With these additions to our senior team, we reinforce our commitment to the veterinary community and to our mission to shape the pet insurance sector for the better," said Woody Mawhinney, CEO and Co-Founder at Pawlicy Advisor. "This growth phase marks a pivotal moment in our journey, and we are poised to meet the needs of pet owners, veterinary teams, and strategic partners alike."

Prior to joining Pawlicy Advisor, Osnato served as an attorney at Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C., specializing in all aspects of insurance law for a variety of clients, including Pawlicy Advisor, which he has worked closely with since 2019. In this new role, he will manage the company's insurance partnerships, including the acceleration of new carrier onboardings to the company's marketplace, and oversee licensed activity and internal compliance.

Also part of the expansion, Chinchiolo brings a wealth of experience in senior customer success from respected healthcare and technology companies including Overjet and One Medical. In joining Pawlicy Advisor, she will lead client engagement, onboarding, and education with veterinary practices in an effort to maximize customer benefits to the company platform.

"Pawlicy Advisor is setting a new standard for the pet insurance industry, and I look forward to enabling more accessible veterinary care and financial well-being for both pet owners and veterinarians," said Specht. "I am honored to join a truly innovative team, alongside Chris and Roz, as we work toward the next stages of growth and business maturity while simultaneously increasing pet insurance adoption to better care for our beloved pets."

As the leading pet insurance education platform and marketplace, these key hires deepen the company's connections with the veterinary community and insurance carrier partners. In addition, Pawlicy Advisor recently appointed Ricky Walther, DVM, as Chief Medical Officer in 2023. These milestones are a testament to the company's commitment to improving the future of pet insurance for pet owners and veterinary professionals alike.

To learn more about pet insurance options and receive personalized pet education, check out pawlicy.com.

About Pawlicy Advisor

Pawlicy Advisor is the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association. Offering personalized comparisons based on breed-specific attributes and total cost predictions for the lifetime of the pet, Pawlicy Advisor's data-driven model brings transparency and simplicity to shopping across top pet insurance providers. Pawlicy Advisor is used by veterinary practices across the country to streamline and outsource the pet insurance conversation to a licensed third party. Pawlicy Advisor's team of pet parents and veterinary advisors are dedicated to making it easy and affordable to do the right thing for our animal companions - and have served over three million pet parents to date.

SOURCE Pawlicy Advisor