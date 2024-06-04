Pawlicy Advisor Launches Integration with ezyVet® Practice Management Software to Grow the Insured Clientbase of Veterinary Teams

Following a successful pilot, this integration increases access to Pawlicy Advisor for thousands of veterinary practices using ezyVet

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pawlicy Advisor , the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association, today announces the expansion of its software integration capabilities with ezyVet, a leading cloud-based practice management solution from IDEXX Laboratories, Inc . Pawlicy Advisor now provides a new integration to support thousands of veterinary practices using ezyVet. This will make Pawlicy Advisor's integrated services available on an opt-in basis to thousands of veterinary professionals with ezyVet's cloud PIMS.

"At the core of Pawlicy's platform is building in ways to better serve the veterinary community and their clients," said Woody Mawhinney, CEO and co-founder of Pawlicy Advisor. "IDEXX has long been one of the most innovative animal health companies in the world, and the success of our pilot makes us excited to expand this model to additional clinics with ezyVet to ensure pets have access to the best possible care."

Veterinary practices are increasingly seeking to escape the costly, time-consuming maintenance of on-site hardware and IT infrastructure. As a result, migration to cloud-based systems will continue to accelerate, reaching 84% penetration by 2030 . Pawlicy Advisor is committed to providing veterinarians with the right resources to improve access to pet care. Pawlicy Advisor is helping pet owners better understand their financial options and relieving the stress veterinary teams face when discussing medical costs with pet owners. Through this integration, veterinary practices will increase the percentage of insured pets through automated pet parent education customized for each office.

"By leveraging Pawlicy Advisor's innovative platform [with ezyVet], we can enhance our service offerings, improve client satisfaction, and ensure optimal care for every furry companion that walks through our doors," says Morgan Bont, Hospital Administrator at Stonebrook Family Pet Clinic. "With seamless integration, we can empower pet owners to make informed decisions about their pets' health and insurance coverage, fostering stronger relationships and trust within our community."

Pawlicy is widely relied upon by veterinarians across the country, and through this integration will now be able to better support clinics that harness ezyVet, a rapidly growing segment of the market. Pawlicy continues to identify innovative ways to increase financial literacy around pet health costs and leverage collaborations with leading practice management technologies to improve access to care between veterinary teams and pet owners.

About Pawlicy Advisor

Pawlicy Advisor is the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association. Offering personalized comparisons based on breed-specific attributes and total cost predictions for the lifetime of the pet, Pawlicy Advisor's data-driven model brings transparency and simplicity to shopping across top pet insurance companies. Pawlicy Advisor is used by veterinary practices across the country to streamline and outsource the pet insurance conversation to a licensed third party. Pawlicy Advisor's team of pet parents and veterinary advisors are dedicated to making it easy and affordable to do the right thing for our animal companions — and have served over three million pet parents to date at pawlicy.com.

SOURCE Pawlicy Advisor