PAX SERVICES PROMOTES SCOTT VOYLES TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PAX Services Group ("PAX" or the "Company") today announced the promotion of Scott Voyles to Senior Vice President of Operations, in recognition of his significant contributions to operational performance, leadership, customer satisfaction, and dedication to the Company's continued growth.

As Senior Vice President of Operations, Mr. Voyles will play an expanded role within the PAX Services Group Platform, advancing operational consistency and best practices across a growing network of top tier roofing and building envelope service providers. His leadership will reinforce and strengthen PAX's mission of delivering exceptional roofing and building envelope solutions with an unwavering commitment to integrity, safety, and operational excellence.

"Scott went beyond his role to help strengthen the broader PAX platform," said Mike Wade, Chief Executive Officer of PAX. "He is a collaborative leader and trusted partner to our teams, with a proven ability to build repeatable processes and support branches in driving consistent operational execution and overall customer satisfaction."

Scott Voyles has more than 30 years of industry experience, including a deep background in operations and financial oversight. He joined PAX through the Company's acquisition of CRAM Roofing in early 2024 and has most recently served as Regional Vice President of Operations for the Southwest region, where he played a critical role in the integration of CRAM into the broader PAX platform and the strengthening of PAX's overall regional operational performance and competitive capacity in the region.

Scott was recognized as the 2024 PAX 360° Employee of the Year, an award honoring the individual who best represents PAX's six core values: integrity, grit, accountability, safety, continuous improvement, and discipline. Since his promotion to Regional Vice President of Operations in early 2025, he has played a key role in driving sustained growth, profitability, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence across the organization.

About PAX Services Group

PAX Services Group, formerly known as Patuxent Roofing & Contracting, Inc., is an innovative building envelope company providing comprehensive roofing, waterproofing and restoration services. Our companies serve commercial, institutional, and industrial clients with large-scale facilities and mission critical operations — allowing facilities to operate at capacity with little or no disruption. From emergency repairs to complex design and build projects, we offer our clients a complete end-to-end partnership with precision driven solutions — protecting your building from the outside in. For more information visit https://paxservicesgroup.com/

SOURCE PAX Services Group