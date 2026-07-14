Paxos Labs Unveils Amplify Transit, Live First on Robinhood Chain With Nearly $30 Million Moved in Two Weeks

Transit brings predictable locked rate stablecoin conversion to platforms managing stablecoin balances

across major stablecoins, including USDC, USDG, and PYUSD

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxos Labs, the enterprise-grade stablecoin infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of Amplify Transit ("Transit"), stablecoin conversion technology that enables platforms, protocols, and treasuries to move between major stablecoins across chains at predictable fees and locked rates. By providing the infrastructure for stablecoin conversion and movement, Transit allows platforms to maintain control over their customer relationships, interfaces, and margins. Already live and operating at scale, Transit has moved almost $30 million (as of July 13) on Robinhood Chain since going live on July 1, 2026.

Through a single API integration, Transit enables platforms to convert between USDC, USDG, and PYUSD with guaranteed output amounts and around-the-clock availability. Transit is chain-agnostic by design and initially supports movement across Ethereum and Robinhood Chain. Additionally, Amplify Transit has been selected as the integration of choice for Morpho, Jumper, Across, and Arcus as they build on Robinhood Chain.

"Stablecoin adoption has reached a point where issuance is only the beginning," said Bhau Kotecha, Co-Founder at Paxos Labs. "As platforms manage more stablecoins across more chains, they need infrastructure that allows them to move those assets predictably and efficiently. We built Transit to give platforms predictable economics at any scale while allowing them to maintain control over the experience and value they provide to their customers."

As platforms begin supporting multiple stablecoins and operating across multiple chains, moving between those assets becomes increasingly complex and fragmented. A payments company may settle in PYUSD, a trading desk may hold USDC, and an exchange may operate on USDG, yet all of these assets must be converted, moved and unified before platforms can effectively put them to use.

Transit gives platforms a predictable way to manage this movement at scale. Exchanges, wallets, treasuries, fintechs, and protocols managing stablecoin balances receive a fixed fee per route, regardless of the size of the transaction, while rates are locked at the time of submission to guarantee the output amount before settlement. Conversions are available around the clock, including nights, weekends, and holidays, matching the always-on nature of the markets it serves.

"Robinhood Chain shows that stablecoins are becoming central to new financial ecosystems, and the volume Transit has already powered demonstrates the need for infrastructure that can move assets predictably from day one. Transit gives platforms the flexibility to support that growth while maintaining control over their economics and customer experience," added Kotecha.

Transit adds to Paxos Labs' product suite, acting as the movement layer of Amplify, the company's infrastructure stack for platforms that want to mint, move and monetize digital assets. Amplify platforms can launch branded stablecoins, move between stablecoins and chains through Transit, and put stablecoin balances to work through Amplify Earn, all through a single integration.

ABOUT PAXOS LABS

Paxos Labs is the enterprise-grade stablecoin monetization infrastructure provider that gives platforms the tools to mint, move, and monetize digital assets, making them productive for their users. Its flagship product, the Amplify Suite, is a single integration to mint branded stablecoins, orchestrate stablecoin movement across chains, and embed yield. Incubated within Paxos and built on its $180B+ track record in tokenization and more than a decade of regulatory expertise, Paxos Labs brings institutional trust and rigor to the integration layer that makes stablecoins composable and accessible for the platforms building on them.

For more information visit paxoslabs.com

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SOURCE Paxos Labs