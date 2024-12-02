Paxton Wiffler Named Member of the Year by Care Providers of Minnesota

COO of Monarch Healthcare Management recognized for contributions to long-term care profession at statewide convention

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxton Wiffler, Chief Operating Officer, Monarch Healthcare Management, is the recipient of the 2024 Member of the Year award, presented by Care Providers of Minnesota, a membership association representing senior care professionals. He was recognized at Care Providers of Minnesota's 76th annual convention and exposition, held in November in Minneapolis.

Monarch Healthcare Management LLC and Care Providers of Minnesota logos

"Paxton's name is synonymous with performance, commitment and service," commented Amanda Johnson, Board of Director's Chair, Care Providers of Minnesota. "His historical knowledge and understanding of senior care are a few of the reasons he was selected for this prestigious award."

Wiffler has over 35 years of progressive executive leadership experience in a variety of specialty healthcare operations, ranging from single site management to the Chief Operating Officer of a publicly held company. Paxton was chosen for this award due to the impact he has made in the long-term care profession and on Care Providers of Minnesota. Currently Paxton serves on the Board of directors and has served on many other association committees.

"Paxton's drive and passion has made a huge impact on our profession, improving the lives of those we serve," commented Toby Pearson, president and CEO, Care Providers of Minnesota. "This award is well-earned and well-deserved."

"To be recognized by the association, my peers, and the wonderful organization I work for was a tremendous honor," commented Wiffler. "It has truly been a privilege to work in this sector of the healthcare industry. I have had the good fortune to work with many incredible and caring people, and I have learned so much from all of them. I am grateful to everyone I have worked with over the years for their dedication and support."

The Member of the Year Award is presented to an individual who has made outstanding contributions of time, energy, and expertise to Care Providers of Minnesota and the long-term care profession. The award has been presented annually to a member since 1971 and was presented this year by Toby Pearson, president and CEO, Care Providers of Minnesota; and Amanda Johnson, Vice President, Clinical Excellence-Chief Compliance Officer, Lifespark Senior Living, and Board of Director's Chair, Care Providers of Minnesota.

About Monarch Healthcare Management

Headquartered in Eagan and managing more than 60 communities statewide, Monarch's mission is to change the way short-term rehabilitation and long-term healthcare services are delivered in Minnesota. Through our commitment to innovative, person-centered care and five-star customer service, our skilled nursing and assisted living communities put residents and residents' families first. Learn more about Monarch at https://www.monarchmn.com.

About Care Providers of Minnesota

Care Providers of Minnesota is a non-profit membership association with the mission to Lead Members to Excellence. Our 100+ members across Minnesota represent non-profit and for-profit organizations providing services along the full spectrum of post-acute care and long-term services and support. We are the state affiliate for the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, and with our national partners we help members succeed. More information can be found at http://www.careproviders.org

SOURCE Monarch Healthcare Management LLC; Care Providers of Minnesota