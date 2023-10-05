Pay Equity Luminary Joins Trusaic

Workplace Equity Tech Firm Taps Gail Greenfield for Executive Team

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace equity technology company Trusaic announces the appointment of eminent pay equity expert Gail Greenfield to Executive Vice President of Pay Equity and Total Rewards Strategy and Solutions. One of the country's foremost authorities on pay equity, Greenfield has more than 20 years of experience helping organizations develop evidence-based strategies to create more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforces.

Gail Greenfield
"There is no one better suited to help our clients advance their pay equity and DEI strategies than Gail," says Robert Sheen, CEO, Trusaic.

Greenfield comes to Trusaic from Oracle, where she served as U.S. Pay Equity Program Director. Prior to Oracle, she was Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisor for Warner Brothers Discovery, where she enabled a measurable, outcome-oriented approach to DEI initiatives across the organization.

Greenfield spent nearly 20 years at Mercer, one of the world's leading professional services firms, most recently as a Senior Principal in the company's Workforce Strategy & Analytics practice. In 2020, while at Mercer, she testified before the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Financial Services' Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion to discuss diversity and inclusion in America's largest banks, including how companies can use analytics to build more diverse and inclusive workforces.

"I look forward to helping our clients achieve their pay equity and DEI goals, and innovating with the talented teams across Trusaic to support its industry-leading PayParity software," says Greenfield.

Greenfield's insights on pay equity have been widely published in media outlets including The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times and CNBC. Greenfield is a coveted speaker and has addressed audiences at The Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute, World at Work, Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM), Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP), the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), the HR Leadership Forum and Georgetown University HRM Program. She is a member of the HR Research Institute's State of Pay Equity Advisory Panel.

Greenfield holds a PhD in economics from Claremont Graduate University and a bachelor's degree in business economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Trusaic

At Trusaic, we believe the workplace should work for everyone. We are a workplace equity technology company committed to advancing social good by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare. With data-driven, people-centered solutions designed to solve HR's most complex workforce challenges, our mission is to create a better working world.

