Pay TV Revenue Forecasts Report 2021: Revenues will Decline in 77 of the 138 Countries Between 2020 and 2026

Global pay TV revenues for 138 countries peaked in 2016 at $201 billion. Revenues will fall to $143 billion in 2026 from $173 billion in 2020 - despite the number of pay TV subscribers rising by 15 million.

US pay TV revenues peaked at $104 billion in 2015. Its total will drop from $80 billion in 2020 to $57 billion in 2026. The US will still account for 40% of global revenues by 2026, although this is down from 52% in 2015.

Revenues will decline in 77 of the 138 countries between 2020 and 2026. The US will provide the most dramatic fall - by $23 billion.

Global satellite TV revenues will drop by $16 billion, with digital cable down by $12 billion. Analog cable will lose a further $2 billion. IPTV won't lose too much.

Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report covers 234 pages in two parts:

A 63-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Profiles for the top 10 countries ( Brazil , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , Mexico , UK and USA )

, , , , , , , , UK and ) An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2026) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables; covering pay TV revenues [subscriptions and on-demand revenues for movies and TV episodes].

