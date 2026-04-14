AIR INDIA SELECTS PANASONIC AVIONICS AS IFE MRO PROVIDER FOR 74 AIRCRAFT

HAMBURG, Germany, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics) has today announced that Air India has selected Panasonic Technical Services' (PTS) Total Care Package to maintain the airline's in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems across 74 aircraft.

The systems are installed on aircraft across Air India's fleet including the Boeing 787-9, Airbus A350-1000, A350-900, and A321neo.

Panasonic Avionics Technical Services

Under the agreement, PTS will provide end-to-end maintenance and support for the airline's in-flight entertainment systems provided by Panasonic Avionics, including Astrova and X Series linefit and retrofit programs.

Air India has chosen the Total Care Package as part of its comprehensive fleet renewal and modernization strategy to ensure a premium, reliable passenger experience. PTS will deliver this by optimizing system performance, reducing operational downtime, and maintaining predictable maintenance costs across its widebody and narrowbody aircraft.

To ensure the highest levels of support for Air India's existing and future aircraft, Panasonic Avionics is making new, long-term operational investments in India and opening two new line maintenance stations in Mumbai and New Delhi. These strategic sites will enable insights and fleet monitoring to translate directly into real-time, on-aircraft maintenance actions.

Air India's IFE systems will receive comprehensive lifecycle support, including proactive monitoring, spares management, global field engineering, and 24/7 technical assistance. This will help the airline to minimize disruptions, maximize aircraft availability, and focus on delivering exceptional passenger experiences.

Tom Eskola, Vice President, Panasonic Technical Services at Panasonic Avionics, said: "We are thrilled that Air India has decided to build on its long-standing relationship with Panasonic Avionics as it embarks on its ambitious fleet renewal and modernization program. Committing to our Total Care Package, which is designed to deliver the best possible in-flight experience for passengers, underscores Air India's commitment to innovation and operational excellence."

Jeremy Yew, Senior Vice President – Engineering & Maintenance, Air India, said: "Responsive, high-quality maintenance support is vital for the operational efficiency of our growing fleet. Panasonic Avionics' decision to establish new line maintenance stations in Delhi and Mumbai significantly strengthens our ability to minimize IFE–related disruptions and maximize aircraft availability. This collaboration reinforces Air India's focus on building strong, future-ready engineering capabilities in India."

This joint agreement highlights Panasonic Avionics' position as a trusted partner for major airlines seeking advanced in-flight entertainment solutions backed by comprehensive global support.

Notes to Editors

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of in-flight engagement and communication systems. The company pioneered the industry beginning in 1979 and has consistently introduced innovations that enable unique customer experiences and enhance airline loyalty (NPS), ancillary revenue, and operational efficiency.

Over 200 leading airlines across the world have chosen to install Panasonic Avionics in-flight engagement, satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, and digital solutions on their aircraft. Panasonic Avionics' proven systems are supported by the largest global support and services team utilizing OEM insights to ensure peak system performance. Using these unique products and services, airlines can seamlessly access up to 1,000 PEMs (passenger engagement minutes) only available in-flight and unlock new tailored, data-driven experiences that enhance passenger satisfaction.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is headquartered in Irvine, California with over 3,300 employees and operates in 50 locations around the globe.

For additional information, please visit www.panasonic.aero

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America