Payactiv Adds Senior Leaders to Management Team

"Joining Payactiv is an important decision for me because I was looking for a purpose-driven leadership role that involved doing good at scale. I am excited to bring my experience with retailers to Payactiv, and love the mission we are on," said David Tate.

"David brings targeted experience that will benefit our clients and he understands what it takes to grow and lead in a new category," said Safwan Shah, co-founder and CEO of Payactiv.

Peter Mullen has more than 20 years of success in accelerating growth from startup to global enterprise, most recently at VXI Global, one of the world's largest CX customer-care organizations. His prior experience includes go-to-market programming for Comcast around some of the largest product debuts of the last decade. Before that, Peter was at Netflix and the Gartner Group. He is a book author, a frequent industry speaker and nonprofit board member focused on education and financial issues.

"We're in an extraordinary and perilous moment in history. Financial inequity between classes has never been greater," said Peter Mullen. "Payactiv has the tools that empower millions of people to find greater stability and be able to participate in the economy they helped create."

"In Peter Mullen, we have a marketing leader who can take our innovation, execution, brand voice and purpose to the next level," said CEO Safwan Shah.

David Tate and Peter Mullen will report to Safwan Shah.

Payactiv serves more than 1,500 businesses and partners with leading HR/HCM companies like ADP, Paychex, UKG and dozens of others.

About Payactiv

Payactiv, a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B-Corp, is a holistic financial-wellness platform that provides employees on-demand access to earned but unpaid wages. Businesses that partner with Payactiv see significant cost reductions through increased recruitment, engagement and retention. Employees love Payactiv because it eliminates the expensive between-paychecks toll of payday loans, bank overdrafts and late fees. Payactiv offers a suite of financial services that includes savings and budgeting tools, bill payment and financial-health measurement. Payactiv is the winner of the Innovative Payments Association's Consumer Champion Award, a Finovate winner and finalist, and the recipient of numerous best-in-class awards in both FinTech & HRTech. It is also the provider of Earned Wage Access to Walmart and the only EWA program with an approval order from CFPB.

In 2020, Payactiv released a short film titled, "We Heard You." Learn more at www.payactiv.com.

