Paychex Demonstrates Continued Commitment to Accounting Community through Technology and Service Innovation

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its presence at AICPA Engage 2018, Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of human capital management solutions for payroll, HR, retirement, and insurance services, will showcase its ongoing commitment to delivering technology and service solutions that empower accounting professionals to meet the payroll and HR needs of clients with efficiency and confidence.

With solutions designed to ensure accountants provide greater client value and continuously enhance their role as trusted advisor, Paychex delivers:

Powerful HR technology . An all-in-one, scalable HR solution, Paychex Flex ® is ideal for clients of every industry and size. The modular design of Paychex Flex allows accountants and their clients to customize services, ranging from recruiting and onboarding to payroll and benefits administration, and much more.

. An all-in-one, scalable HR solution, Paychex Flex is ideal for clients of every industry and size. The modular design of Paychex Flex allows accountants and their clients to customize services, ranging from recruiting and onboarding to payroll and benefits administration, and much more. Efficiency . Exclusively for accountants, Paychex AccountantHQ enhances productivity by offering access to authorized client payroll and HR data and key account contacts, along with an extensive resource library, all through a convenient online dashboard. In addition, Paychex offers real-time data integration with leading accounting software packages including QuickBooks ® Online, Sage Intacct ® , and Xero™.

. Exclusively for accountants, Paychex AccountantHQ enhances productivity by offering access to authorized client payroll and HR data and key account contacts, along with an extensive resource library, all through a convenient online dashboard. In addition, Paychex offers real-time data integration with leading accounting software packages including QuickBooks Online, Sage Intacct , and Xero™. Dedicated, personal service. Through Paychex AccountantHQ, accountants have access to personal service how, when, and where they want – ranging from 24/7/365 service options with an accountant-specific team of highly trained U.S.-based professionals to dedicated relationship managers for strategic accounting partners.

Also at AICPA Engage 2018, Paychex and CPA.com, the technology subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), will commemorate 15 years of partnership through the Paychex Partner Program. The program designates Paychex as the preferred provider of payroll, HR, and retirement services and offers special benefits to the clients of program members.

"For the past 15 years, Paychex and CPA.com have partnered to enhance the profession's role as key advisors to their clients in all aspects of human capital management. Today, more than half of all CPA firms in the U.S. are enrolled and participating in the Paychex Partner Program, which provides unique value such as our accountant-specific user experience in Paychex AccountantHQ and a dedicated accountant service model," said Maureen Lally, vice president of marketing at Paychex. "In partnership with CPA.com, we will continue to develop solutions that meet the evolving needs of accountants and their clients."

"CPAs can bring great insight into payroll, retirement, and human resource administration decisions, so firms that can successfully integrate these categories into their advisory services practice can provide significant value to clients," said Michael Cerami, vice president of marketing and business development for CPA.com. "Paychex is committed to working with CPAs toward this end and is one of our longest-standing strategic partners."

Accountants also appreciate the inherent value that comes from aligning the HR expertise of Paychex with the firm know-how of CPA.com through the Paychex Partner Program. "Over the years, my experiences with Paychex have always been professional and their services have been delivered with a personal touch… I refer all of my clients to Paychex," said Christian Hernandez, a CPA from Santa Monica, California. "Knowing that it's a partnership program with the AICPA gives me and my clients great confidence."

In conjunction with the conference, CPA.com and Paychex will also host an inaugural gathering of their new Accountant Advisory Council, bringing together a diverse group of accounting professionals to provide feedback and share insights on the profession, firm, and client objectives.

Paychex experts will also participate in a series of speaking engagements at the conference. Director of compliance risk Mike Trabold will lead the session "Top Regulatory Items on the Horizon. Are Your Clients Prepared?" on Tuesday, June 12 at 7:00 a.m. Additionally, senior manager of the retirement advisor channel Frank Tortora will participate in the panel discussion "The Role of 'Robo' in Defined Contribution Plans" on Thursday, June 14 at 11:15 a.m.

For more information on how partnering with Paychex can enhance an accountant's role as their clients' most trusted advisor, visit the Paychex booth at AICPA Engage 2018 or go to www.paychex.com/accounting-professionals.

