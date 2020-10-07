Paychex Flex® Earns HR Executive's Top HR Product Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of HR, payroll, benefits, and insurance solutions, has earned recognition as a "Top HR Product of the Year" by Human Resource Executive magazine and the HR Technology Conference & Exposition for the remote workforce enablement solutions included in its cloud-based SaaS platform, Paychex Flex®. The award, which spotlights groundbreaking innovations driving the HR technology market, will be presented as part of the annual HR Technology Conference, which is taking place virtually October 27-30, 2020.

Paychex has earned recognition as a “Top HR Product of the Year” by Human Resource Executive magazine and the HR Technology Conference & Exposition for the remote workforce enablement solutions included in its cloud-based SaaS platform, Paychex Flex®

"While HR technology has been enabling productivity and driving better business outcomes in organizations for many years, the pandemic has reinforced the critical role tech must play in facilitating workforce productivity, employee engagement, and compliance for businesses of all shapes and sizes," said Tom Hammond, Paychex VP of corporate strategy and product management. "We're honored by this recognition from HR Executive and the HR Tech Conference. As the HR landscape continues to quickly evolve, we're confident the solutions we develop will help organizations embrace and adapt to the future of work, which has only been accelerated by COVID-19."

Paychex has taken a leadership role in helping businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic with its comprehensive COVID-19 Help Center, its extensive and ongoing training for HR professionals, and the product strategy and technology investments its made to address pandemic-related challenges, including cashflow disruption, remote workforce productivity, onsite employee health and safety, and new compliance requirements.

The solutions highlighted as part of company's winning demo include:

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Solutions: To date, Paychex has furnished 500,000 PPP reports for customers and helped them secure more than $28 billion in PPP loans with the PPP Application Report, forgiveness calculator, and signature-ready forgiveness application capability.

To date, Paychex has furnished 500,000 PPP reports for customers and helped them secure more than in PPP loans with the PPP Application Report, forgiveness calculator, and signature-ready forgiveness application capability. HR Conversations: Helps to foster remote employee engagement by conducting pulse check-ins to help ensure workload balance, safety, and well-being.

Helps to foster remote employee engagement by conducting pulse check-ins to help ensure workload balance, safety, and well-being. HR Connect: Allows employees and managers to submit cases (such as a workplace accident) that allows for a seamless transition to an OSHA-reportable incident and automates OSHA 300 reporting.

Allows employees and managers to submit cases (such as a workplace accident) that allows for a seamless transition to an OSHA-reportable incident and automates OSHA 300 reporting. Document Management: Automates employer distribution of policies and procedures, such as pandemic-specific work from home policies and allows employers to virtually collect employee acknowledgment and documentation.

Automates employer distribution of policies and procedures, such as pandemic-specific work from home policies and allows employers to virtually collect employee acknowledgment and documentation. Time Management: Allows an employee to punch from anywhere on any device (desktop/mobile/Apple Watch) and easily manage time by integrating personal calendars with Flex Time, eliminating the need to log in to Flex.

Allows an employee to punch from anywhere on any device (desktop/mobile/Apple Watch) and easily manage time by integrating personal calendars with Flex Time, eliminating the need to log in to Flex. Digital Payments: Allows employers to leverage Real Time Payments capabilities to process payroll on their desired check date and fund employee direct deposits within seconds.

"The business and people challenges that have arisen with the pandemic have impacted all organizations. From shifting to remote work to managing challenging financial conditions and keeping employees connected to the organization, these are novel and unprecedented circumstances," said Steve Boese, chair of the HR Tech Conference. "The Paychex Flex Remote Workforce Enablement set of solutions address many of these new challenges with new capabilities to manage and enable the move to remote work, manage important business documents completely virtually, and help organizations navigate programs like the Paycheck Protection Program. Finally, Paychex enables real time payments, a critical tool to help manage cashflow."

To be considered for the Top HR Products awards, the product must have been generally available by September 2020 and have been developed during the 12 months prior. Based on an initial round of demonstrations and consideration, the HR Executive and HR Tech teams selected 20 HR technology solutions as winners. The six companies with the highest-rated solutions, including Paychex, will demonstrate their products live at the virtual 2020 HR Technology Conference & Exposition on October 28, 2020 at 4:45 PM ET.

Please visit https://www.hrtechconference.com/register to learn more and register for the free event.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 680,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

Lisa Fleming

Paychex, Inc.

+1 585-387-6402

[email protected]

@PaychexNews

Colleen Bennis

Mower

+1 585-389-1865

[email protected]

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paychex.com

