Paychex Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 12th Time

As a leading provider of human resource, payroll, retirement, and benefit services in the United States, and with a growing presence in Europe, Paychex was founded on principles of integrity nearly 50 years ago. Today, the values-based company continues its work to advance good corporate citizenship, with a focus on four pillars of social responsibility: employees, community, ethics, and environment.

"We've always led with integrity, which is a critical component of our culture and our business model. And today it's as important as ever for companies to provide great value to their clients and shareholders while investing in their employees, communities, and the environment," said Paychex president and CEO Martin Mucci. "We're proud of our focused efforts in these areas, which we feel makes us a better employer, a better investment, and a better partner for our clients."

Chief ethics officer Stephanie Schaeffer says Paychex has embarked on several initiatives over the past year that are aimed at strengthening its position as a leader in corporate responsibility. "From establishing a formal cross-functional steering committee, to enhancing our diversity and inclusion initiatives, to a project to map our carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions, we're taking action on issues that matter."

"Congratulations to everyone at Paychex for earning this recognition," said Ethisphere's chief executive officer, Timothy Erblich. "This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good."



Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

Honorees

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves over 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019, across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com, and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

