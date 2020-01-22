Paycom Software Set to Join S&P 500
Jan 22, 2020, 17:50 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will replace WellCare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 28. S&P 500 constituent Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) is acquiring Wellcare Health Plans in a transaction expected to be completed soon.
Paycom Software provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software services. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Application Software Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the change:
|
S&P 500 INDEX – January 28, 2020
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Paycom Software
|
Information Technology
|
Application Software
|
DELETED
|
WellCare Health
|
Health Care
|
Managed Health Care
