Paycom Software Set to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will replace WellCare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 28. S&P 500 constituent Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) is acquiring Wellcare Health Plans in a transaction expected to be completed soon.

Paycom Software provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software services. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Application Software Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P 500 INDEX – January 28, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC

SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Paycom Software Information Technology Application Software DELETED WellCare Health

Plans Health Care Managed Health Care

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

