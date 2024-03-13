Paycor Named an Accelerator in the Nucleus Research 2024 Enterprise HCM Technology Value Matrix

The company has been recognized for its outstanding user experience and robust functionality

CINCINNATI, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced recognition in the Nucleus Research 2024 Enterprise HCM Technology Value Matrix as an "Accelerator." Paycor's innovative HCM suite was recognized for its excellent usability and strong functionality, areas the company has significantly advanced over the past several years.

Nucleus Research Enterprise HCM Technology Value Matrix is a concise assessment of the operational value HCM technology solutions deliver. It provides a relative positioning of important vendors in the market and delivers a framework for assessing the suitability of a solution for customers. Vendors are measured on both usability and functionality; factors Nucleus has found are the key drivers of value.

Paycor's extensive HCM suite was recognized for providing advanced functionality across HR, talent, time management, payroll, learning and development, and workforce insights. The suite includes a robust talent platform that empowers frontline leaders with powerful tools to unlock the potential of their people and drive business performance. Paycor's open HCM software provides high levels of interoperability and seamlessly connects to other preferred applications, especially important among key industries we serve, such as healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, and professional services. The seamless, intuitive navigation was recently enhanced to deliver outstanding usability.

"At Paycor, we are focused on providing customers with cutting-edge technology and insights they need to transform their organizations while automating important tasks," said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Paycor. "Usability is a key component in ensuring that customers maximize the value of our technology. It has never been more important to bring value to our customers, and this recognition from Nucleus further validates the team's efforts to create a truly unified HR experience. We look forward to continuing to innovate and enhance our platform to serve our customers through a superior user experience."

"Paycor's recognition in the Nucleus Research Enterprise HCM Value Matrix is a direct reflection of the company's dedication to providing a purpose-built SaaS platform for HR and frontline leaders," said Evelyn McMullen, Research Manager at Nucleus Research. "At Nucleus Research, we prioritize highlighting HCM providers that deliver high caliber software for customers and congratulate Paycor on its placement."

For further insights, download the Nucleus Research 2024 HCM Technology Value Matrix.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.

Paycor Media Relations:

Carly Pennekamp

513-954-7282

[email protected]

Paycor Investor Relations:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

[email protected]

SOURCE Paycor