PayDay Employer Solutions Acquires StarPay Payroll & HR Solutions of Long Island

BELLMAWR, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayDay Employer Solutions, a boutique employer services provider, announced today that the company has acquired StarPay Payroll & HR Solutions, located in Melville, NY. The acquisition brings PayDay's client roster to over 3,000 companies.

"This is an exciting time for PayDay," said Renee Deal, partner and president. "2020 has been a year of expansion, first broadening our service offerings and now growing our geographic footprint."

PayDay Employer Solutions executive team celebrates the acquisition of StarPay Payroll & HR. Pictured left to right: Justin Deal, VP Sales, Richard Black, Partner, Renee Deal, Partner, John Sullivan. COO.

While the acquisition brings PayDay's extensive resources to StarPay's customers, the transition will be seamless, keeping in place StarPay's current software and reporting as well as its local service team and former owner Cheryl Frankel in her client-facing role. Combined services include payroll, benefits administration, workers compensation, onboarding, applicant tracking, employee scheduling, time and labor, full-service outsourced human resource, payroll tax, restaurant payroll and 401K.

"I have long admired PayDay's unbridled desire to craft value-add, customer-focused solutions while building a great team and culture,'' said Cheryl Frankel. "While my role will not change, I am joining an amazing team that shares my work ethic."

About PayDay Employer Solutions

PayDay Employer Solutions is a boutique payroll service with a concentration on small to medium size businesses. Founded in 2010 by payroll executives with over 30 years of industry experience, PayDay's mission is to meet the individual needs of its clients through customization, customer service, and competitive pricing. In 2019, PayDay was ranked 2767 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit www.paydayes.com .

About StarPay PayRoll & HR Solutions

Starpay PayRoll & HR Solutions was founded in 2013 by a group of individuals with over 75 years of payroll and Human Resources experience amongst them. Their mission is to provide the highest level of customer service, including the use of cutting edge technology at a highly competitive price. For more information, visit www.starpayusa.com .

