PayDay Employer Solutions Announces Partnership Transitions

"I have had a great career, working with amazing colleagues and clients, " said Rich Black. "It has been a privilege to lead PayDay along with Renee for the last 14 years. I'm very proud of the company we built."

"We will miss Rich," said Renee Deal, partner. "John and Justin have both played significant roles in the company's success and I look forward to continuing to grow the company with them as my partners. I am also excited to add woman-owned business to our company story."

Since joining PayDay Employer Solutions in 2020, COO John Sullivan has played a pivotal role in establishing the company as a leader in Human Capital Management. With over 15 years of expertise in payroll management, he has contributed to the company's success with innovative strategies that significantly enhanced the company's services. Sullivan was recognized for his industry leadership with the NJBIZ 40 under 40 award in 2015.

Justin Deal, vice president at PayDay Employer Solutions, has been a dynamic force within the company for 14 years. His journey through roles such as Sales Manager, Brand Ambassador, and Director of Fun has culminated in a track record of significant achievements. Under his leadership, the company has expanded by over 300% in the last three years. In 2023, Deal received the prestigious South Jersey Biz 20 under 40 award.

About PayDay Employer Solutions

PayDay Employer Solutions is a boutique payroll service with a concentration on small to medium size businesses. Founded in 2010 by payroll executives with over 30 years of industry experience, PayDay's mission is to meet the individual needs of its clients through customization, customer service, and competitive pricing. In 2019, PayDay was ranked 2767 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit www.paydayes.com .

For more information, contact:

Renee Deal

610-233-6122

[email protected]

Source: PayDay Employer Solutions

