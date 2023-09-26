Paygeon Introduces Financial Platform for Small Businesses to Automate Invoice Payments and Manage Vendor Relationships

News provided by

Paygeon

26 Sep, 2023, 08:48 ET

DOVER, Del., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paygeon, a leading financial automation software company, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative platform designed to empower small businesses and startups by automating vendor relationships and streamlining invoice payments. This user-friendly solution is set to revolutionize the way companies navigate the digital financial landscape, making financial operations more secure, efficient, and accessible than ever before.

Continue Reading
Paygeon Software
Paygeon Software

The new Paygeon Platform is a game-changer for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking to optimize cash flow management. This platform allows users to efficiently automate vendor relationships and ensure timely invoice payments, ultimately enhancing their financial health.

"We are at the forefront of changing how people navigate the digital financial landscape," stated Ysac Rojas, Director of Funding and Operations. "Our mission is to provide users and entrepreneurs with a secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform for automating vendor relationships and invoice payments."

Recent research by Paygeon underscores the importance of invoice automation for business growth. An astonishing 81% of business owners surveyed recognized the significance of invoice automation in scaling their companies.

Paygeon's strength lies in its ability to eliminate complex workflows associated with traditional payment processes. Conventional payment workflows often rely on manual processes and dedicated payment teams, which can introduce human errors and compliance risks. Paygeon's innovative solution replaces these outdated practices with cutting-edge AI technology. This simplifies vendor management and ensures invoices are paid on time, enhancing overall financial efficiency.

Paygeon users have reported significant time savings in their accounting processes, with an average of two hours saved daily. This increased efficiency allows businesses to redirect their resources towards more strategic tasks, driving growth and profitability.

In addition to the platform, Paygeon offers a corporate credit card that integrates to pay invoices seamlessly. Getting started with Paygeon is incredibly straightforward, with the entire process taking approximately 10 minutes from start to finish. This user-centric approach underscores Paygeon's commitment to making financial management accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Paygeon is poised to be a transformative force as the digital financial landscape evolves, empowering small businesses and startups to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

For more information about Paygeon, please visit https://paygeon.io.

About Paygeon 

Paygeon is a leading financial automation software company that simplifies financial management for small businesses and startups. With a focus on security, efficiency, and user-friendliness, Paygeon's platform empowers users to automate vendor relationships and streamline invoice payments, ultimately enhancing their financial health.

Contact:
Paygeon Marketing Team
[email protected]
(818) 698-6756
1111B S Governors Ave STE 6469
Dover, DE 19904

Facebook
Instagram
Twitter

SOURCE Paygeon

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.