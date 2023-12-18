PAYING CONSUMERS FOR GREEN CHOICES -- FUTURE RAISES $6.5M AND ACQUIRES FAN REWARDS STARTUP

News provided by

Future

18 Dec, 2023, 09:15 ET

Future buys Fan Rewards to expand its payments and rewards platform for the low-carbon economy

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future, a climate-positive fintech company, has announced $6.5 million in additional funding from new and existing investors, bringing their total capital raised to $11 million. This injection of fresh capital positioned Future to acquire Fan Rewards—an AI-driven rewards platform for fans of artists and influencers.

Future's acquisition of Fan Rewards is a testament to the company's commitment to building the first payments and rewards platform for the growing sustainable economy, making climate-friendly choices exciting and easy for millions of households. Mike Winterfield, founder and managing partner at Active Impact Investments and board member at Future, noted, "Future's innovative approach to incentivize carbon reduction is exactly the kind of disruption we need to rapidly address climate change at scale. The consumer demand for climate-friendly choices is growing and Future both quantifies the benefit of green purchases while making them accessible on any budget."

Future's award-winning FutureCard Visa® Debit Card leads the market with 5%+ cashback on eco-friendly purchases, such as taking public transit, buying secondhand, and shopping at over 50,000 sustainable businesses*. The Future app complements this offering with additional rewards such as 10% cashback on renewable energy purchases. Future helps thousands of families and individuals across the U.S. earn more cash and emit less carbon every day.

"The paradigm of paying more to 'be green' is over," says Kendall Tucker, co-founder of Fan Rewards, now Head of Product at Future. "The union between Future and Fan Rewards expands Future's growing community to digital creators and their fans, leveraging AI to identify the most rewarding ways to go green."

Future is reimagining the roadmap to a low-carbon future with a comprehensive, data-driven model to enable payments and offer rewards to its members**. The sustainable economy requires a different type of financial architecture, with a built-in ability to effectively price carbon into everyday spending decisions.

"Climate-positive choices, from taking the subway, to shopping refurbished, to saving energy, deserve the highest tier of rewards. That's exactly what Future is offering," states Mike Garon, co-founder at Fan Rewards and now Head of Engineering at Future. "There are a lot of misconceptions about sustainable living, and we love seeing our members discover alternatives that are good for the planet and good for their wallet."

For more information about Future and the myriad categories of green rewards, please visit their website www.future.green.

About Future
Future is building the most rewarding way to pay in the sustainable economy, incentivizing consumers to make climate-friendly purchases that support the shift towards a low-carbon future. Future pays consumers to reduce their carbon footprint and offers personalized recommendations to save cash and carbon. Future launched the award-winning FutureCard Visa® Debit Card offering 5% cashback at 50,000 businesses across the U.S.  To learn more about Future, visit future.green.

*Terms and conditions apply. See future.green/legal/rewards for details.

** Future is not a bank. Banking services are provided by Piermont Bank, Member FDIC. The FutureCard Visa Debit Card is issued by Piermont Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa USA Inc. Your funds are FDIC insured up to $250,000 through Piermont Bank; Member FDIC

Press Contacts:
Karen Navarre Wicki | Future: [email protected]

SOURCE Future

Also from this source

FUTURE ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING CARBON OFFSET PARTNERSHIP WITH AEG'S ELECTRIC FOREST

FUTURE ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING CARBON OFFSET PARTNERSHIP WITH AEG'S ELECTRIC FOREST

Future, a climate-focused fintech company, is proud to announce its innovative Carbon Offset Partnership with AEG's Electric Forest for 2023. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.