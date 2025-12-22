PayJoy Delivers 40%+ Growth While Strengthening Income and Financial Stability for Underbanked and Gig Workers

News provided by

PayJoy

Dec 22, 2025, 12:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayJoy, a leading financial services provider for underserved consumers across emerging markets, today released its 2025 Impact Report, showing that its inclusive credit platform has served over 18 million customers across nine countries, representing 40%+ year-over-year growth.

The report highlights that PayJoy customers remain predominantly underbanked, with 45% lacking access to any formal financial account, 33% new to credit, and 31% using a smartphone for the first time.

Advancing Financial Stability for Gig Workers

This year's Impact Report also draws on findings from a recent study: Gig Workers and the Hidden Infrastructure of Credit Access, underscoring the structural challenges faced by gig workers—who now represent 59% of PayJoy's customer base. Patching together multiple income streams to make ends meet, many remain financially vulnerable due to income volatility and limited access to traditional credit or safety nets.

PayJoy's secured-credit model helps address this gap by offering:

  • Flexible credit to manage income swings

  • Reliable tools for work, including smartphone access

Customers report significant improvements in financial stability:

  • 87% feel more financially secure from access to PayJoy credit

  • 86% say their PayJoy-financed phone enables them to work in their current job or business

To view the full 2025 PayJoy Impact Report, visit: https://tinyurl.com/2hchtu4d

To view the Gig Workers and the Hidden Infrastructure of Credit Access, visit: https://tinyurl.com/4w4skfj7

About PayJoy

PayJoy expands credit access across emerging markets through point-of-sale financing and credit card products. Its proprietary secured-credit technology enables first-time borrowers to responsibly build financial stability and participate fully in the modern economy. Through its cutting-edge machine learning, data science, and anti-fraud AI, PayJoy has financed over $3.5 billion of loans with over 18 million people and employs over 1,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.payjoy.com/.

SOURCE PayJoy

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

PayJoy Secures $140 Million Debt Facility from Neuberger Berman Funds to Accelerate Global Expansion

PayJoy Secures $140 Million Debt Facility from Neuberger Berman Funds to Accelerate Global Expansion

PayJoy, a leading emerging markets credit provider, has announced a $140 million corporate debt facility with funds managed by Neuberger, marking a...
PayJoy Launches in Indonesia to Advance Inclusion through Credit Access

PayJoy Launches in Indonesia to Advance Inclusion through Credit Access

PayJoy, a leading emerging-markets credit provider, today announced its official launch in Indonesia through a strategic partnership with PT Bank...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics