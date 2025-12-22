PayJoy Delivers 40%+ Growth While Strengthening Income and Financial Stability for Underbanked and Gig Workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayJoy, a leading financial services provider for underserved consumers across emerging markets, today released its 2025 Impact Report, showing that its inclusive credit platform has served over 18 million customers across nine countries, representing 40%+ year-over-year growth.

The report highlights that PayJoy customers remain predominantly underbanked, with 45% lacking access to any formal financial account, 33% new to credit, and 31% using a smartphone for the first time.

Advancing Financial Stability for Gig Workers

This year's Impact Report also draws on findings from a recent study: Gig Workers and the Hidden Infrastructure of Credit Access, underscoring the structural challenges faced by gig workers—who now represent 59% of PayJoy's customer base. Patching together multiple income streams to make ends meet, many remain financially vulnerable due to income volatility and limited access to traditional credit or safety nets.

PayJoy's secured-credit model helps address this gap by offering:

Flexible credit to manage income swings





Reliable tools for work, including smartphone access



Customers report significant improvements in financial stability:

87% feel more financially secure from access to PayJoy credit





from access to PayJoy credit 86% say their PayJoy-financed phone enables them to work in their current job or business

To view the full 2025 PayJoy Impact Report, visit: https://tinyurl.com/2hchtu4d

To view the Gig Workers and the Hidden Infrastructure of Credit Access, visit: https://tinyurl.com/4w4skfj7

About PayJoy

PayJoy expands credit access across emerging markets through point-of-sale financing and credit card products. Its proprietary secured-credit technology enables first-time borrowers to responsibly build financial stability and participate fully in the modern economy. Through its cutting-edge machine learning, data science, and anti-fraud AI, PayJoy has financed over $3.5 billion of loans with over 18 million people and employs over 1,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.payjoy.com/.

