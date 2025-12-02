PayJoy Secures $140 Million Debt Facility from Neuberger Berman Funds to Accelerate Global Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayJoy , a leading emerging markets credit provider, has announced a $140 million corporate debt facility with funds managed by Neuberger, marking a significant milestone in its global growth strategy.

The facility will support PayJoy's geographic and product expansion, ongoing investments in point-of-sale financing and credit cards, and continued growth across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The transaction expands PayJoy's long-term partnership since 2022 with Neuberger's Specialty Finance business.

"This financing from funds managed by Neuberger reflects deep confidence in PayJoy's business model and growth trajectory," said Doug Ricket, CEO and Co-Founder of PayJoy. "As we expand credit access across emerging markets, this partnership provides the flexibility to responsibly serve millions more customers."

"We're pleased to extend our partnership with the Neuberger Specialty Finance team," said Sumeet Wadhera, Head of Capital at PayJoy. "This facility strengthens our balance sheet and provides the structural flexibility to support our rapid growth and continued innovation."

"We're pleased to expand our relationship with PayJoy, a leader in inclusive credit," said Zhengyuan Lu, Managing Director at Neuberger. "Their technology-driven approach and strong track record align closely with our commitment to supporting high-quality, mission-oriented financial institutions."

About PayJoy

PayJoy expands credit access across emerging markets through point-of-sale financing and credit card products. Its proprietary secured-credit technology enables first-time borrowers to responsibly build financial stability and participate fully in the modern economy. Through its cutting-edge machine learning, data science, and anti-fraud AI, PayJoy has financed over $3.5 billion of loans with over 17 million people and employs over 1,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.payjoy.com/ .

About Neuberger

Founded in 1939, Neuberger is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager overseeing more than $460 billion in client assets across public and private markets worldwide.

