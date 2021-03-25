Paylogix Announces Commitment To Voluntary Benefits Association Certification

WESTBURY, N.Y., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylogix and the Voluntary Benefits Association announced a partnership today to provide the Certified Voluntary Benefits Specialist® training to Paylogix employees. Over 30 employees will participate in the CVBS® training with the goal of earning the certification this year.

"This comprehensive training program and certification will give Paylogix employees the knowledge and skillset that they need to adapt to the rapidly changing workforce in the face of a global pandemic," stated Rob Shestack CCSS, CVBS, CFF Chairman & CEO of the Voluntary Benefits Association.

The CVBS consists of over 30 hours of study in voluntary benefits topics including ERISA, Section 125, The Cares Act, product selection, and broker strategies. Since starting the CVBS program in 2012, the VBA has provided training to over 2000 professionals. Paylogix will be the first company to provide the CVBS program to all employees. The goal is for staff at all levels of the organization to understand the voluntary benefits arena and better serve Paylogix clients. After the training program is complete, each Paylogix employee will have the opportunity to become certified through a proctored 100 question online exam.

Paylogix recently celebrated their 25-year anniversary of providing innovative benefits enrollment and billing solutions to meet the needs of both brokers and carriers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies faced new HR challenges to communicate with their employees. New and existing clients looked to Paylogix for help with remote enrollment, billing and benefits administration. With this new certification, employees will widen their perspective of the voluntary benefits industry and improve their skillset.

"As a company, we already enjoy the reputation of having some of the most educated and experienced staff in the industry. Providing this additional experience will be valuable to our employees and our customers. We look forward to announcing that Paylogix will be the first company to certify every employee with the CVBS designation," said Lisa Ehli, Director of Marketing for Paylogix.

