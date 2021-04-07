PayMaple Joins CDK Global Partner Program

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayMaple today announced its participation in the CDK Global Partner Program. PayMaple's configurable POS System and processing license allows dealers to benefit from cost savings incentives and enhanced employee workflows. As a member of one of the largest third-party partner programs in the industry, PayMaple is now part of a marketplace of applications and integration that CDK Global, Inc . (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, developed to help automotive dealers succeed.

"This integration will allow us to give dealerships a solution outside of the constraints of the DMS to allow for processing cost savings and increased employee productivity" says Mirza Baig, President of PayMaple LLC. "Our platform will allow for dealers to have a true say in how our technology fits within their operations with PayMaple as the innovation extension for dealerships of all sizes".

PayMaple has not only disrupted the industry in terms of how payments are accepted within a dealership, but also as to how payment options are presented to customers. As a software and payments company, PayMaple provides for a configurable interface, wholesale processing fees, invoice customization and presentment, text/email payments, signature capture tools, and more to increase CSI scores, along with offering dealership employees an intuitive and innovative solution.

"We're very pleased to introduce PayMaple as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program," said Howard Gardner, vice president and general manager, CDK Data Services. "PayMaple is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications."

The CDK Global Partner Program provides its partners with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem through the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer websites.

About the CDK Global Partner Program

The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 430 partner companies and 600 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list .

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com .

About PayMaple

PayMaple is a payments and software company working with dealerships of all types to create a better employee experience through the use of technology and integrations. PayMaple owns the entire process, from accepting a transaction (POS System), to utilizing its processing license (Payment Facilitator), and to and through the back end reconciliation engine that allows dealerships multiple cost saving opportunities. Visit paymaple.com .

SOURCE PayMaple

Related Links

https://www.paymaple.com

