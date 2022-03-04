Payment as a Service Market Size to Grow by USD 9.09 Million| 43% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Agilysys Inc., Aurus Inc., First American Payment Systems L.P., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Helcim Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Paysafe Ltd., Total System Services LLC, and VeriFone Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Although the high adoption of contactless payment solutions, the high explosion of smartphones, and the high explosion of smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, however the lack of awareness for online payment in developing economies will be a major challenge for the payment as a service market during the forecast period. Market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Payment as a Service Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Retail



Healthcare



Hospitality



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Speak to our Analyst Now.

Payment as a Service Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the payment as a service market in the Internet Services & Infrastructure industry includes:

Agilysys Inc.

Aurus Inc.

First American Payment Systems L.P.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Helcim Inc.

Ingenico Group SA

Paysafe Ltd.

Total System Services LLC

VeriFone Inc

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as the high adoption of contactless payment solutions are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the lack of awareness for online payment in developing economies may threaten the growth of the market.

Payment as a Service Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist payment as a service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the payment as a service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the payment as a service market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of payment as a service market vendor.

Related Reports:

Video Surveillance as a Service Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Public Cloud Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022 -2026

Payment As a Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.19% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.70 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries India, China, US, UK, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilysys Inc., Aurus Inc., First American Payment Systems L.P., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Helcim Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Paysafe Ltd., Total System Services LLC, and VeriFone Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of payment as a service market - Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Research and development

Developers or manufacturers

Sales and distribution

End-users

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million $)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14 :Application- Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Application

5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 16: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 17: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 18: Healthcare- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 20: Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 21: Hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Other sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Other sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Other sports - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 38: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 High adoption of contactless payment solutions

8.1.2 High explosion of smartphones

8.1.3 Worldwide initiatives for the promotion of payments services

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Lack of awareness for online payment in developing economies

8.2.2 Absence of global standards for cross-border payments

8.2.3 Lack of digital literacy in emerging economies and concerns regarding cyber attacks

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rise in mobile biometrics for payment

8.3.2 Rising need to provide better customer experience

8.3.3 Adoption of multi-factor authentication

9. Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape

9.1 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors Covered

Exhibit 44: Vendor Landscape

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agilysys Inc.

Exhibit 46: Agilysys Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Agilysys Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 48: Agilysys Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Aurus Inc.

Exhibit 49: Aurus Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Aurus Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 51: Aurus Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 First American Payment Systems L.P.

Exhibit 52: First American Payment Systems L.P. - Overview

Exhibit 53: First American Payment Systems L.P. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: First American Payment Systems L.P. - Key offerings

10.6 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Exhibit 55: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Fiserv Inc.

Exhibit 59: Fiserv Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Fiserv Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Fiserv Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Fiserv Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Helcim Inc.

Exhibit 63: Helcim Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Helcim Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Helcim Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Ingenico Group SA

Exhibit 66: Ingenico Group SA - Overview

Exhibit 67: Ingenico Group SA - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Ingenico Group SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Ingenico Group SA - Segment focus

10.10 Paysafe Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Paysafe Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Paysafe Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Paysafe Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Paysafe Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Total System Services LLC

Exhibit 74: Total System Services LLC - Overview

Exhibit 75: Total System Services LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 76: Total System Services LLC - Key offerings

10.12 VeriFone Inc.

Exhibit 77: VeriFone Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 78: VeriFone Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 79: VeriFone Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio