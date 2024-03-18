Payments and Financial Services AI Market: 2024 Trends, Innovations and Global Forecast to 2031, Featuring Amazon, Block, Euronet, FIS, PayPal, Remitly, Shopify, Square, Stripe, Visa and Western Union

DUBLIN, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Payment and Financial Services 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI innovations are identified as transformative factors for the payments landscape

AI's dominance in payment processing surpasses its presence in remittance and money transfer services, driving advancements in operations, customer satisfaction, cost reduction, and risk management. Major trends like intelligent applications, AI augmented development, and TRiSM are transforming the payments landscape, with projections indicating the global GenAI market will grow significantly, exceeding EUR 55 billion by 2031.

Additionally, banks are increasing their AI investments, with over 90% of global payment professionals leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance fraud detection. However, concerns persist about transparency in decision-making processes.

Technologies like GenAI and LLMs are reshaping both embedded finance and B2C E-Commerce

AI innovations are reshaping embedded finance platforms and B2C E-Commerce, with technologies like GenAI, LLMs, and deep learning altering platforms such as Square, Shopify, and Amazon. Future developments focus on biometric authentication, customized financial advice, and dynamic risk management.

In B2C E-Commerce, AI, AR, and VR enhance customer experiences and drive purchasing decisions, with a growing demand for AI-driven solutions, including the integration of GenAI into operations and the effective use of chatbots to resolve customer queries.

