Payments and Technology Executive Dana Warren Joins Yeeld's Advisory Board, Further Accelerating Yeeld's Payments Integration Services

09 Aug, 2023

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeeld, a leading payments consulting and integration firm founded by former Stripe employees Emily Tsitrian and Mira Boora, is pleased to announce that Dana Warren has been appointed to the advisory board. Founded in 2022, Yeeld's expertise spans from payments acceptance infrastructure to cross-border strategies. This expansion of its leadership team represents a significant expansion of Yeeld's embedded payments practice.

Dana brings a wealth of experience to Yeeld, having most recently built and led a team responsible for some of Stripe's most strategic, global SaaS relationships. Prior to Stripe, Dana held senior leadership roles at PayPal and American Express, where she held various VP and GM positions, overseeing buy now, pay later expansion, commercial card and and merchant services growth. Given this depth and breadth of experience with leading global payments providers, technologies, and clients, Dana's contributions to Yeeld will accelerate the team's momentum delivering world-class advisory and integrations for companies of all sizes.

"We are thrilled about bringing Dana onboard," said Emily Tsitrian, CEO and Cofounder of Yeeld. "Dana's impressive experience in the payments space, especially with regards to SaaS platforms, represents a massive opportunity to help our clients succeed. We look forward to continued expansion of our offerings with her expert guidance."

Dana also expressed her enthusiasm about joining the Yeeld team, stating, "I'm excited to partner with the team at Yeeld to deliver on their potential, enabling companies to realize value faster, more predictably and with confidence. Delighting customers and realizing the full potential of integrated payments requires a deep understanding of payments, the client's underlying business model, and their customer base. Emily and Mira, propelled by their own subject matter expertise, diverse customer experience and growing team, offer businesses of all sizes the know-how required to set up integrated payments and financial services, unlocking customer loyalty and latent commercial value."

To learn more about Yeeld and its payment consulting and integration services, visit www.theyeeld.com or contact Yeeld at [email protected] or 708-480-2289.

