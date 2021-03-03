Payments Industry Expands Access for Underserved Customers

The report outlines the unprecedented technological advancements created to broaden access to financial services Tweet this

"ETA's members are at the forefront of using technology to broaden financial inclusion," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "As the leading trade association for the digital transactions industry, ETA encourages policymakers to support financial inclusion efforts through policies that encourage innovation and the use of technology to improve financial outcomes for all consumers."

ETA published the first edition of "How FinTech Is Addressing the Needs of the Underserved" in July 2016 and has updated the white paper each year since. This report expands upon the previous volume and includes additional consumer products and services brought to market during the past year. These efforts to help the underserved include the following:

COVID-19 Pandemic Economic Relief – Mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic by providing additional options for both merchants and consumers to stay safe while continuing to engage in commerce

Prepaid Products – Providing cost-effective, convenient, and innovative payment options for millions of consumers, including those who may not have access to traditional financial accounts

Nontraditional Payments – Providing innovative solutions in a changing economy

Financial Literacy & Readiness Programs – Empowering consumers to take control of their finances and prepare for the future

Mobile Banking Services & Innovations in ADA Compliance – Providing financial independence and security for those demographic groups that lack easy access to physical branches of financial institutions, such as consumers in rural areas, the elderly, or persons with disabilities

Mobile Payments – Providing an alternative to cash and checks that allows consumers to pay for goods and services in an efficient, cost-effective, and secure manner

Peer-2-Peer Payments – Enabling consumers to send money to each other via mobile applications

Online Small Business Lending – Expanding access to credit for small businesses seeking capital to grow their businesses

Interactive, Automated Tellers – Transforming traditional financial institution branches by making them economically sustainable in previously underserved communities

Click here to access the full white paper.

