Payments Technology Innovation takes Center Stage at ETA's TRANSACT Tech Atlanta

"Atlanta is home to hundreds of payments and technology companies and thousands of the best and brightest innovators in the world," said ETA CEO Jason Oxman. "Transact Tech Atlanta is the only event that brings payments and technology leaders together to network, do business, and learn the latest industry trends. And it all happens on the campus of Georgia Tech, the ideal place to talk about innovation."

David Mangum, President and Chief Operating Officer of Global Payments Inc., a leading payment technology and software solution, will deliver the opening keynote address; other leading firms represented on the stage include Verifone, Chase Merchant Services, Payscape, Elavon, Vantiv, now Worldpay, First Data, and Discover Global Network.

The event brings together all channels of the payments industry to allow businesses to find new opportunities, investments and distribution channels. Through panels and networking breaks, attendees will leave with a better understanding of:

How technology is creating new opportunities for payments companies to expand their market reach,

The value and opportunities offered by new entrants to the payments technology industry, from software vendors, payment facilitators, and resellers to developers and gateways,

The reinvention of traditional players, like security assessors and POS providers, that partner with the industry, and

How payments technology companies can foster a culture of innovation and effectively harness new technologies.

TRANSACT Tech Atlanta is sponsored by Global Payments, Verifone, Vantiv, now Worldpay, ControlScan and King & Spalding. The event will take place at the Georgia Tech Student Center. The full agenda is available at http://www.electran.org/eta-events/2018-transact-tech-atl/. Registration is now open.

