Payments Veteran Todd Youngren Joins MainStreet Bank

Mr. Youngren brings expertise in all facets of payments, including accounting and finance, financial collaboration, as well as designing and implementing technology solutions. He also brings complex treasury management experience to the Payments Group. Mr. Youngren's career experience spans both sides of the payment spectrum – in some instances as a payment service provider and in others as a commercial consumer of payment services.

"Joining MainStreet's Payment Service Solution Group is a great opportunity for me to culminate past experiences into best-of-class systems and services for our clients," said Todd Youngren, SVP Client Management Director of MainStreet Bank. "With large banks continuing to 'de-risk' from this business, the payments community needs a financial institution who is fully prepared and ready to serve them for the long-term."

"We are excited to have Todd on the team," said Dan Miner, SVP & Director of Payment Systems. "We've worked together in the past and his skills fully compliment the group. His broad experience and perspective will enhance our ability to provide client-focused solutions."

MainStreet Bank is a growing $1.2 billion community bank headquartered in Fairfax, VA. The Bank offers Payment Service Solutions to third-party payment and money service businesses, including:

Check cashers and dealers in foreign exchange,

Third party payment processors and Independent Sales Organizations (ISO),

Agents or Authorized Delegates of a licensed third-party payment or money service business,

Money transmitters and stored value providers, and

Money transmitters who require a bank as a stand-in for money transmitter licenses.

To learn more about MainStreet Bank's Payment Service Solutions, please contact Todd Youngren at (571) 375-1369 or tyoungren@mstreetbank.com.

For more information or to schedule an interview with a MainStreet Bank spokesperson, please contact Bruce Gemmill of MainStreet Bank at 571-375-1358 or bgemmill@mstreetbank.com

