PAYMORE STORE NOW OPEN & CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN TAMPA, FL ON MARCH 5th

Grand Opening to Include Ribbon Cutting with the Uptown Chamber of Commerce, Special Guests, and a Complimentary $25 PayMore Gift Card for First 50 People to Buy-Sell-Recycle Electronics

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

PayMore, the fastest-growing electronics buyback franchise and one of the most rapidly expanding retail brands in the country, is celebrating the grand opening of its first location in Tampa, FL at 2564 East Fowler Avenue in University Square. Operated by franchise group TIG Corporation, the new store offers a secure, eco-conscious way to buy, sell, and trade electronics. PayMore provides immediate, in-person payouts for used electronics and ensures data protection through rigorous device sanitization and certified erasure processes.

With the opening of the University Square location, 15,000 pounds of electronic waste per year is estimated to avoid the landfill. "This store is about more than just electronics," said Elizabeth Montante, Managing Partner with TIG Corporation. "It's about giving the community access to affordable tech, a place to responsibly recycle, and a safe, welcoming space to do business. We're proud to bring the first PayMore location to the Tampa Bay region."

The grand opening celebration will start at 11:30 AM when the Uptown Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening with special guests in attendance. The first 50 people to buy-sell-recycle an electronic on March 5th through the weekend will score a complimentary $25 PayMore gift card valid for their next purchase at the Tampa PayMore location. Celebrations will continue throughout the day with prizes, games, and giveaways.

WHEN:

DATE Thursday, March 5th

Festivities Begin: 11:30 AM

Ribbon Cutting: 12:00 PM (noon)

WHERE:

PayMore University Square

2564 East Fowler Avenue

Tampa, FL 33612

WHO:

Elizabeth Montante, TIG Corporation

Representatives from the Uptown Chamber of Commerce

Local officials and community members

WHY:

This is the first PayMore location in Tampa and part of the brand's continued expansion. The grand opening celebration highlights PayMore's dedication to community connection and responsible electronics recycling.

SOURCE The Integritty Group