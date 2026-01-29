Payoneer Expands Capabilities in Mexico and Indonesia

Deepening support for emerging trade corridors as businesses pursue growth in high-potential markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payoneer Global Inc. ("Payoneer" or the Company") (NASDAQ: PAYO), the global financial technology company powering business growth across borders, today announced the expansion of its global payment platform with new collection capabilities in Indonesia and enhanced local collection services in Mexico.

These additions enable customers to transact and receive funds from local buyers and ecommerce platforms faster and more cost-effectively, helping businesses access new growth markets as global trade flows continue to evolve.

Payoneer empowers small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") in more than 190 countries and territories to do business globally, whether selling on the world's largest ecommerce marketplaces or directly to other businesses. A core pillar of its offering is enabling SMBs to be local to their customers in the markets they serve.

As part of this strategy, working with local providers, Payoneer has launched local collection capabilities in Indonesia and Mexico. These capabilities build on Payoneer's existing local collection infrastructure across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, helping customers access new demand and expand in fast-growing, strategic trade corridors.

Indonesia is the largest ecommerce market in Southeast Asia, accounting for more than half of total online business volume within the Association of Southeast Asian nations bloc.¹ With this launch, Payoneer enables SMBs to collect funds directly from local marketplaces and businesses in Indonesia, providing greater control over foreign exchange management and access to a burgeoning trade corridor.

Payoneer's expanded Mexican peso (MXN) collection services reduce friction for global sellers entering the market while supporting shifting international demand. Customers can now collect funds across multiple channels, enabling local collections from major ecommerce marketplaces.

Derek Green, SVP of Treasury and Payment Services at Payoneer, said, "Global trade is dynamic - reshaping in response to macro factors and trade policy. For over 20 years, Payoneer has supported and enabled our customers' global ambitions. By expanding our capabilities in critical markets like Mexico and Indonesia, we continue to empower our customers as they look to expand into fast growing markets, leveraging our ecommerce marketplace ecosystem to enable access to customer demand on Amazon Mexico, Walmart, Mercado Libre and Shopee."

Mexican and Indonesian local collection services are rolling out to Payoneer customers around the world. Through 2026, Payoneer plans to further expand local collection capabilities in high-growth markets, including in Latin America and Asia Pacific, scaling the capabilities and infrastructure that support the global ambitions of its almost 2 million customers.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial platform for cross-border business and global payments. Payoneer empowers millions of businesses with the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence. We make it easier for SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer, may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (2) the possibility that Payoneer may be adversely affected by geopolitical events and conflicts, such as Israel's conflicts in the Middle East, and other economic, business and/or competitive factors, such as changes in global trade policies (including the imposition of tariffs); (3) changes in the assumptions underlying our financial estimates; (4) the outcome of any known and/or unknown legal or regulatory proceedings; and (5) other risks and uncertainties set forth in Payoneer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 and future reports that Payoneer may file with the SEC from time to time. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

¹ https://www.trade.gov/country-commercial-guides/indonesia-ecommerce

SOURCE Payoneer