Payoneer Expands India Presence with New Gurugram Innovation Hub

Strategic investment positions India as both growth market and critical R&D center for AI-

powered fintech transformation

GURUGRAM, India, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the global financial technology company powering business growth across borders, today announced the opening of its new innovation hub in Gurugram, serving as a key center for technology development and business operations. The Gurugram hub is currently home to teams spanning engineering, go-to-market, and Workforce Management, with plans to continue growing as Payoneer invests in innovation and global growth.

The Gurugram hub will play a central role in advancing Payoneer's AI capabilities, bringing together engineering, product, data, AI, compliance technology, workforce management, commercial, and operational teams to accelerate innovation and build core platform capabilities and AI-enabled experiences. This work will strengthen Payoneer's global enterprise marketplaces payout capabilities while supporting the cross-border payments and operational needs of businesses operating in India and around the world.

Payoneer chose Gurugram for its exceptional engineering and AI talent, as well as its ability to enable seamless collaboration across time zones and with teams around the globe. The hub will support around-the-clock product development, helping to accelerate innovation for customers worldwide.

Oren Ryngler, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Payoneer, said, "India is central to how we're building Payoneer's future. As we work towards becoming an AI-native company, the work happening in Gurugram will directly shape our global platform. This hub is where we're building key capabilities for our enterprise marketplace clients, financial services and workforce management, and expanding the next generation of our core capabilities. Gurugram is central to our worldwide innovation strategy - not a support site - and I'm excited about what our teams will build here."

Gaurav Gupta, SVP and Platform Site Leader – India, Payoneer, added, "India is both a critical growth market and where we're building core Platform capabilities that serve our customers globally. India today combines one of the world's deepest pools of fintech and AI engineering talent, making it uniquely positioned for this moment as AI moves from experimentation to enterprise deployment. We're attracting elite AI and engineering experts here to solve complex problems at scale, allowing us to stay close to our customers while accelerating innovation for businesses around the world."

Payoneer continues to expand its presence in one of the world's fastest growing business ecosystems. As Indian entrepreneurs and businesses increasingly operate across multiple markets, currencies and regulatory environments, they need financial infrastructure built for global growth. With its in-principle authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a Payment Aggregator and recent acquisitions, including Skuad (now Payoneer Workforce Management), Payoneer is positioned to support businesses with localized offerings backed by global capabilities and deep market understanding.

Payoneer will officially celebrate the hub's opening at the Sector 42 office on July 13, 2026.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial platform for cross-border business and global payments. Payoneer empowers millions of businesses with the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence. We make it easier for businesses, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.

For more information, visit www.payoneer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer, may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to complete our merger with Nuvei on the expected terms or according to the anticipated timeline; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Payoneer may be adversely affected by geopolitical events and conflicts, such as Israel's and the United States' conflicts in the Middle East, and other economic, business and/or competitive factors, such as changes in global trade policies (including the imposition of tariffs); (4) changes in the assumptions underlying our financial estimates; (5) the outcome of any known and/or unknown legal or regulatory proceedings; and (6) other risks and uncertainties set forth in Payoneer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025 and future reports that Payoneer may file with the SEC from time to time. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE Payoneer