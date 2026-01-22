Payoneer Receives In-Principle Authorization as Cross-Border Payment Aggregator in India

Key regulatory milestone strengthens Payoneer's position in India as a full-stack platform for cross-border small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)

BANGALORE, India and NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payoneer India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Payoneer Global Inc. ("Payoneer" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PAYO), the global financial technology company powering business growth across borders, was granted in-principle authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator – Cross Border (PA-CB) for facilitating Inward and Outward transactions.

This is a key milestone in enabling Payoneer to expand its operations in India and provide end-to-end cross-border payment solutions to Indian importers and exporters for Inward and Outward cross-border transactions. Indian SMBs will be able to use a broader range of Payoneer products, including accounts payable features, and experience streamlined onboarding and "Know Your Customer" (KYC) processes.

"This in-principle authorization is an important step toward further expanding Payoneer's global regulatory infrastructure and strengthening our regulatory foundation in India, reflecting our long-term commitment to the market," said Tsafi Goldman, Chief Legal and Governance Officer, Payoneer. "With our growing team on the ground, we're continuing to invest in India while at the same time empowering SMBs across the region to scale their businesses globally through our regulated platform."

"Our in-principle authorization from the Reserve Bank of India is a testament to our more than decade-long presence in the local market and support of India's thriving export economy, which is projected by the India Department of Commerce to exceed $850 billion in 2026," said Rohit Kulkarni, CEO, Payoneer India Pvt Ltd. "With the PA-CB authorization, we will be equipped to provide comprehensive cross-border payment solutions for both import (Outward) and export (Inward) transactions, helping Indian businesses tap into new opportunities and scale globally."

Payoneer supports customers in over 190 countries and territories, leveraging a robust network of nearly 100 banking and payment service provider partnerships. Over the trailing 12 months as of Q3 2025, the Company served nearly two million active customers and processed over $80 billion in transaction volume. With around 100 dedicated customer success managers across 35 countries—fluent in more than 20 languages—Payoneer builds strong, local relationships with SMBs to help them grow and scale globally.

Payoneer operates as a regulated entity across major financial jurisdictions, including the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, China and Australia—enabling SMBs, enterprises, and marketplaces to securely transact globally.

Payoneer is the financial platform for cross-border business and global payments. Payoneer empowers millions of businesses with the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence. We make it easier for SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.

This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer, may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (2) the possibility that Payoneer may be adversely affected by geopolitical events and conflicts, such as Israel's conflicts in the Middle East, and other economic, business and/or competitive factors, such as changes in global trade policies (including the imposition of tariffs); (3) changes in the assumptions underlying our financial estimates; (4) the outcome of any known and/or unknown legal or regulatory proceedings; and (5) other risks and uncertainties set forth in Payoneer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 and future reports that Payoneer may file with the SEC from time to time. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

