PayPal and Global Payments Join Forces to Simplify Checkout with Fastlane

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced an expanded collaboration with Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) aimed at transforming checkout experiences. This partnership will see Global Payments offer their U.S. merchants enhanced PayPal and Venmo branded checkout solutions and accelerated guest checkout through Fastlane by PayPal. Fastlane enhances the shopping experience for consumers and drives increased conversion rates for businesses leveraging the platform.

"We're excited to deepen our collaboration with Global Payments by enabling more partners to introduce our innovative products and solutions to a wider audience of consumers and merchants," said Suzan Kereere, President, Global Markets, PayPal. "This partnership demonstrates the velocity by which we're innovating, and the impact we can have on transforming the checkout experience for consumers and merchants alike."

Global Payments and PayPal have collaborated for over 15 years, delivering a range of payment solutions for millions of merchants worldwide. As a key strategic partner, Global Payments serves as a top acquirer of PayPal's branded checkout solutions across Europe, the UK, Canada, and beyond, signifying a commitment by both companies to enable commerce on a global scale.

"At Global Payments, we are dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional commerce solutions for business owners," said Bob Cortopassi, President and Chief Operating Officer, Global Payments. "We are delighted to expand our relationship with PayPal and integrate their new checkout solutions into our platform, enhancing the quality and quantity of payment choices offered to our merchant customers across the U.S. and helping them to maximize their ecommerce businesses."

Fastlane harnesses PayPal's decades of payment expertise to revolutionize the guest checkout experience, enabling users to complete purchases in as little as one click. This innovative solution empowers guest shoppers and can help deliver nearly 50% higher checkout conversion rates compared to traditional guest checkout flows for consumers paying with a card, while reducing checkout time by more than 28%*.

*Source: Based on PayPal internal data from August 2 to September 30, 2024. Comparing Fastlane accelerated shoppers vs. non accelerated shoppers for merchants that have integrated Fastlane.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. The company creates innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure. PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 27,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit company.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

