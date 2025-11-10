Venmo Introduces 'Venmo Stash' to Reinvent Rewards

Now customers get rewarded for everything they do with Venmo

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venmo, the money movement app redefining social payments for the next generation, today announced the launch of Venmo Stash1, an innovative rewards program designed to give customers more value that grows with every interaction. Unlike many traditional rewards programs, Venmo Stash is always on and flexible, evolving alongside customers as they engage across Venmo's expanding suite of products and services.

Venmo Stash customers choose from curated bundles of their favorite brands to earn up to 5% cash back on their Venmo Debit Card purchases from top retailers, on-demand services, and restaurants that match their lifestyle and spending habits.

Venmo Stash builds on the app's evolution from a peer-to-peer payment app into an everyday commerce platform, designed to drive greater engagement with Venmo products. It incentivizes users to do more with Venmo, bringing more funds into the ecosystem, spending in-store and online, and earning meaningful rewards on their purchases.

Cash Back that Multiplies

The more customers interact with Venmo products, the more they can earn, with cash back going directly into their Venmo balance each month to spend however they choose. Here's how Stash works:

Stash starts with the Venmo Debit Mastercard 2 , giving customers 1% cash back when they spend their balance. It's easy and free to sign up for the Venmo Debit Card, and it can be used to spend and earn rewards within minutes when added to a mobile wallet , even before the physical card arrives.

It's easy and free to sign up for the Venmo Debit Card, and it can be used to spend and earn rewards within minutes when added to a mobile , even before the physical card arrives. Rewards then grow to 2% cash b ack when customers turn on auto reloads . That keeps their balance replenished automatically, so they're always ready to spend and earn without the hassle of manual transfers.

. That keeps their balance replenished automatically, so they're always ready to spend and earn without the hassle of manual transfers. Customers earn 5% cash back when they receive Direct Deposits on Venmo each month 3 . That unlocks the maximum cash back, making every dollar they spend work harder for them.

That unlocks the maximum cash back, making every dollar they spend work harder for them. Next year, Venmo Stash will expand to include more ways to get rewarded for the ways customers interact with Venmo, including when they pay with Venmo at its network of merchants nationwide.

"Traditional rewards programs make customers work for points they may never use. Venmo Stash flips that model—rewarding spending and money management habits our customers have already built with Venmo," said Diego Scotti, General Manager of Consumer at PayPal. "Our cash back multiplier allows us to grow adoption and usage of our different products and recognize our customers for doing more with more value back to them."

Venmo Stash is now available to Venmo Debit Card customers. To learn more and enroll in Stash, visit venmo.com/stash-rewards and navigate to the card section of the Venmo app.

1 Venmo Stash terms and exclusions apply. Max $100 cash back per mo. See terms at venmo.me/stashterms.

2 The Venmo Mastercard® is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Card may be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted. The Bancorp Bank, N.A. is issuer of the Card only and not responsible for the associated accounts or other products, services, or offers from Venmo.

3 Requires $500 or more in Direct Deposits.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.