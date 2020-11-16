PayPal and Queer Eye Celebrity Designer Bobby Berk Help Millennials & Gen-Z Cope with Life at Home

New research, conducted by PayPal, reveals that consumers are struggling as they share spaces with family and housemates in new ways amidst the ongoing pandemic. The survey found 27 percent of millennials and Gen-Z now work from their bedrooms, and nearly a quarter work from their living rooms, likely leaving limited room for relaxation, fitness, or communal space. More than one in three people who work or attend virtual classes from home 3+ days a week report feeling overworked, while 62 percent admit to having an argument with family or partners they live with while working from home during lockdown.

"With over two-thirds of people working from home 3+ days a week more likely to purchase multi-function products, and over a third of single parents planning a strict budget for holiday spending this year, there are a number of smart, simple, and affordable design solutions and products that can help to create a more harmonious space at home," Bobby shared. "There is nothing more important than a comfortable place to work, learn, and relax and Pay in 4 from PayPal makes it that much easier to manage buying all of these new items when costs add up. We're living in stressful, challenging times and we could all use a new way to budget and save."

For Millennials, Gen-Z and families struggling with shared spaces, Berk offers the following tips to make communal spaces more enjoyable:

When updating your space for a home office, keep things stylish AND functional. Skip the office chair and opt for an accent chair that has a little bit more style but just as much function.

Consider updating your at-home classroom with a portable mini projector and popup screen to project your kids' lessons.

For your space for self-care, the right song can get you amped up for your workout or totally zen for a meditation, so a portable speaker is the perfect accessory for your space.

Want to make it a Holiday to remember? Add a mixer that can be used year after year to bake those holiday treats for your neighbors and to send to those you aren't seeing this year.

Use a "buy now, pay later" solution, such as Pay in 4 from PayPal, to spread out payments for these new items over time and interest-free at millions of online retailers.

For more tips from Berk, tune into the 'Berking from Home' content series sponsored by PayPal at youtube.com/PayPal.

Introducing a New Way to Buy Now, Pay Later to Improve Your Shared Spaces

With Pay in 4* from PayPal, consumers can split their eligible purchases (between $30 and $600) into four payments, every two weeks, all interest-free. It's quick and easy to apply, and easily tracked in the PayPal app or PayPal.com.

Pay in 4 gives you the flexibility to break your purchase into smaller, more manageable amounts, and is backed by the security and trust you can expect from PayPal. Consumers will see the option to "Pay in 4" when checking out at millions of online stores where PayPal is accepted.

Learn more about Pay in 4 here.

About the Research:

Online study commissioned by PayPal and conducted by Atomik Research in October 2020 involving 2,011 U.S. consumers between the ages of 18 and 39 years old.

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 300 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

* Pay in 4 is available upon approval on purchases from $30 - $600. Late fee amount and eligibility for Pay in 4 vary by state. Loans to California residents are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law License. Learn more about Pay in 4 here.

CONTACT: Erin Mackey, [email protected]

SOURCE PayPal, Inc.

Related Links

www.paypal.com

