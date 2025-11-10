PayPal Brings No-Fee Buy Now Pay Later Offering to Canada

PayPal Pay in 4 brings flexibility with no fees to millions of Canadians Shoppers benefit from an additional payment option at millions of online stores

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal today announced the launch of PayPal Pay in 41, an interest-free, no-fee, buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for Canadians. Starting this holiday season, Canadian shoppers can access a more flexible payment option across millions of online Canadian and global lifestyle, consumer, and travel brands, just in time for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Boxing Day.

Consumers can now make their budget go further with PayPal Pay in 4 at their favourite brands including Knix, Samsonite, Silk & Snow, The Home Depot Canada, Ticketmaster and many others.

PayPal's 2025 Festive Spending Survey reveals strong consumer interest: 60% of respondents who haven't yet used BNPL say they'd be encouraged to try it if there were no fees. PayPal Pay in 4 gives Canadians more flexibility at checkout, letting shoppers split eligible purchases from $30 to $1,500 into four equal, interest-free payments over six weeks. Automatic payments keep everything on track with options to fund the payment including debit, credit, or bank account. If consumers want to pay early, they can do so using the PayPal app or online.

A smart way to shop, just in time for the holidays

With PayPal Pay in 4, there are no late fees, sign-up fees, or hidden costs—just predictable installment payments that make holiday shopping less stressful and more manageable. Eligible PayPal Pay in 4 purchases are covered by PayPal's Purchase Protection2, bringing peace of mind to online shopping—whether purchases don't show up, or aren't quite as described. As a leading online payment brand in Canada3, PayPal continues to deliver secure, convenient solutions to meet the needs of both shoppers and businesses.

"PayPal has served Canadians for over 15 years and is one of the most trusted brands across the country. To meet demand for transparent and trusted payment options, PayPal's Pay in 4 helps Canadians manage cash flow without late fees or hidden costs," said Michelle Gill, General Manager, Small Business and Financial Services, PayPal. "Businesses also benefit as those who offer PayPal BNPL offerings experience increased conversion and higher sales—both critical during peak holiday season."

Better for shoppers, better for businesses

For businesses of every size, BNPL is no longer a nice-to-have—it's what consumers expect. PayPal BNPL drives conversion with 90% global approval rate4 and boosts sales with 80% higher order value. By offering PayPal BNPL and showcasing it earlier in the shopping journey, businesses can help reduce cart abandonment and boost conversions, especially during peak shopping seasons.

PayPal's 2025 Festive Spending Survey: Canadians are deliberate with how they manage their cashflow.

74% of Canadians set a budget while holiday shopping and try to stick to it, 72% plan their shopping in advance to help control their spending.

51% plan to spend the same as last year, while 14% say they'll spend more.

31% of Canadians would consider using BNPL to shop for appliances, 30% for home décor/furniture, and 26% for electronics.

"We're all feeling the pinch a little right now and Canadians are planning ahead," said Pattie Lovett-Reid, financial commentator and former CTV Chief Financial Commentator. "They want to enjoy the holidays, but they're also being smart about how they manage their finances. Having flexible payment options that give you some breathing room, without fees or interest, is a great way to manage cashflow."

Making the holidays even more rewarding

This holiday season, PayPal is partnering with Cadillac Fairview, enhancing the holiday shopping experience with the flexibility of PayPal Pay in 4 with online purchases. Shoppers can also participate in festive holiday experiences at Cadillac Fairview malls in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver throughout the holiday season. Experiences include the 'Pay in 4, Play in 4' in-person pop-up and online game for eligible customers offering people the chance to win up to $1,000 in prizes5.

For more details on PayPal Pay in 4 visit: paypal.ca/payin4 .

Survey Methodology

PayPal's 2025 Festive Spending Snapshot is an online survey of 1,500 Canadian adults (nationally representative) conducted by Leger in October 2025.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com, and https://investor.pypl.com.

1 PayPal Pay in 4 is available to approved consumers for purchases of $30 to $1,500 (CAD) for certain transaction types. It will be available as an option in the PayPal wallet for customers with accounts in good standing, subject to eligibility criteria. Availability also depends on the merchant. You must be age of majority in the province or territory where you live to apply. Any transactions in other currencies will be converted to Canadian dollars subject to applicable currency conversion charges. You may repay the amount you owe in full at any time, without any fees or charges.

2 PayPal Purchase Protection is available on eligible transactions. See terms and limitations.

3 Source: Ecommerce in Canada report by Statista in 2024. In the poll, Canadian consumers were asked about "Biggest e-commerce payment brands" -- "PayPal" took the top spot with 80% of respondents choosing PayPal.

4 Based on PayPal internal analysis occurring July 2022 - July 2023.

5 Shoppers get a chance to win up to $1,000 in prizes for the 'Pay in 4, Play in 4' in-person experience. Each shopper gets one chance at playing; if they've used PayPal Pay in 4, they get four chances to play.

