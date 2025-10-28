PayPal Launches Agentic Commerce Services to Power AI-Driven Shopping

Strategic partnerships with Wix, Cymbio, Commerce, and Shopware will allow merchants to seamlessly enable product discovery in AI platforms including Perplexity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PayPal Inc. launched agentic commerce services, a suite of solutions that allow merchants to attract customers and future-proof their success in the new era of AI-powered commerce. Built upon PayPal's trusted payments infrastructure, identity verification, and buyer protection, its agentic commerce services are designed to enable the first wave of commerce capabilities for the emerging world of AI-driven shopping.

PayPal agentic commerce services

PayPal's agentic commerce services will initially include an agentic payment solution, as well as a catalog and order management offering that helps merchants seamlessly connect product data, inventory, and fulfillment with AI-driven discovery and checkout experiences.

PayPal is building these capabilities with an open approach that supports leading payments protocols and AI platforms, giving merchants flexibility to integrate across multiple AI ecosystems through one single integration. This is the first of many offerings PayPal will launch, bringing together the company's trusted wallets, infrastructure, risk, identity, and buyer protection to enable trustworthy AI commerce experiences on a global scale.

Introducing PayPal agent ready & store sync

PayPal will be introducing an agentic payments solution called agent ready, which instantly unlocks for the millions of existing PayPal merchants the ability to accept payments on AI surfaces. Whether for conversational AI or through browser-automated experiences, agent ready will enable fraud detection, buyer protection, and dispute resolution with no additional technical lift required. Merchants will gain access to new ways to become discoverable while offering payments flexibility, built on the latest PayPal checkout configurations.

In addition, PayPal is introducing store sync, a new capability that will make any merchants' product data discoverable within leading AI channels, including the ability to seamlessly drop orders to their existing fulfillment and management systems. Key benefits for merchants include:

Fast integration : Merchants' product catalogs will seamlessly become discoverable and purchasable through integrations with our strategic partners Wix, Cymbio, Commerce (BigCommerce & Feedonomics), and Shopware.





Increased product discovery and conversion: Merchants can benefit from discovery within AI shopping surfaces and drive conversions with intent-driven shopping vs. traditional search, browse, and cart experiences.





Preserve customer insights and relationships : Through store sync, merchants remain the merchant of record and retain control of brand visibility and customer communications for all agent-initiated transactions.





: Through store sync, merchants remain the merchant of record and retain control of brand visibility and customer communications for all agent-initiated transactions. One-to-many compatibility: A single PayPal integration can enable merchants to be seen across multiple AI shopping surfaces. Platforms where merchants can be discovered will include Perplexity and experiences such as our shopping agent in the PayPal app, which is currently being tested in select markets. Additional surfaces to come.

"AI is driving the next wave of innovation in how payments are made and managed," said Michelle Gill, GM of Small Business and Financial Services at PayPal. "Our agentic commerce services support leading payments protocols and AI platforms, directly connecting PayPal merchants to millions of consumers who are now using agent platforms for their day-to-day shopping needs."

Existing and prospective PayPal merchants can sign up for store sync today by visiting PayPal.ai. Enrolling with store sync will become available soon. Merchant discoverability on Perplexity will become available before the end of the year. Agent ready will become available in early 2026.

i Integrations to AI services via PayPal's store sync may vary by provider. Check with your e-commerce solution provider about availability.

