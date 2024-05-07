PayPal Names Steve Winoker as Chief Investor Relations Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced that Steve Winoker has been named Chief Investor Relations Officer, effective May 15, 2024. Winoker will report to Jamie Miller, Chief Financial Officer, and be responsible for communicating the vision and progress of PayPal's transformation to the financial community.

"Steve is a collaborative and trusted strategic advisor, who brings a wealth of experience working with companies during transitions," said Miller. "His broad expertise not only as an equity analyst, but also as an operator, makes him the right leader for this role. I am thrilled to welcome Steve to the team."

Winoker joins PayPal from GE, where he most recently served as Chief Investor Relations Officer and Group Vice President for GE Aerospace. During his tenure at GE, he built trust and confidence across GE's investor base, simplified disclosures, and communicated the company's transformation with clarity and candor. Winoker and his team at GE were consistently recognized by investors and analysts as having the top IR program and best professionals in the industrials sector and across all large-cap companies.

Prior to GE, Steve worked for UBS, where he served most recently as Managing Director for U.S. Multi-Industry and Electrical Equipment and Sector Head for U.S. Industrials. Earlier in his career, Steve held a series of leadership roles in sell-side research, marketing, strategy, financial services, and sales, including work at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Honeywell Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, and Bain & Company, Inc.

"I am excited to join PayPal at this important moment in the evolution of the company," said Winoker. "PayPal pioneered online commerce and has many strong assets to leverage as we drive profitable growth going forward. Alex and the management team have developed a strong plan to deliver for customers that will be exciting for shareholders. I look forward to working with investors to help them better understand how PayPal is executing over time."

