PayPal to Drive Engagement in the Post-Transaction Experience with Rokt

Rokt Thanks to deliver relevant offers on PayPal and Venmo

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to each customer, today announced that PayPal, the global digital commerce leader, is using Rokt to power post-purchase advertisements. This integration populates advertisements following peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions on "Thank You" pages across PayPal and Venmo as well as on merchant confirmation pages through Honey.

Rokt's ecommerce solution uses advanced machine learning to unlock incremental revenue and drive deeper engagement by presenting customers with relevant, high value curated offers the moment the transaction is completed, driving increased value and engagement for customers.

"PayPal is a pioneer in digital commerce, and we're proud to support the company's vision to create more value across every touchpoint on the transaction journey," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO and Co-Founder at Rokt. "By delivering tailored offers to consumers on PayPal and Venmo, we're helping unlock the full potential of their owned surfaces by creating smarter experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers."

"Advertisers are looking for the next signal, and it's clear that the strongest signals are now real transactions tied to identity," said Mark Grether, Senior Vice President of PayPal Ads. "By offering post-purchase engagements, we can surprise and delight consumers to buy when they're already in the shopping mindset, providing added value for all of our customers—consumers and advertisers."

This partnership offers brands the ability to unlock Rokt's AI-powered Brain that evaluates behavioral, transactional, and contextual signals in real time to surface the next-best action for each customer. It also allows PayPal and Venmo customers to receive and access valuable and relevant offers from brands such as Grubhub and Walmart. In addition to leveraging Rokt Thanks, PayPal is also running its own targeted ad campaigns across Rokt's ecommerce network to drive customer acquisition.

Rokt's trusted, scaled network will power more than 7.5 billion transactions in 2025 across thousands of leading ecommerce businesses. In 2024, Rokt saw revenues grow by more than 40% year over year to $600 million. This news follows Rokt's recent announcements of partnerships with Ulta Beauty, Albertsons, and Macy's and its recent acquisitions of Canal, mParticle and Aftersell.

The program is currently live in the U.S., with international expansion planned for this summer.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most – The Transaction Moment. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Macy's, AMC Theatres, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons, and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The company recently acquired Canal , mParticle and Aftersell .To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

