Rokt mParticle Launches Hybrid Customer Data Platform on Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Enterprise Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt mParticle, the leading real-time customer data platform (CDP), today announced the launch of its Hybrid CDP on Snowflake AI Data Cloud giving enterprise companies a single, governed solution that unites real-time activation with cloud-native, zero-copy flexibility.

With the Hybrid CDP, enterprises can choose the right data strategy for every business need, whether that's responding instantly to customer behavior or running large-scale campaigns directly from their cloud data platform.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment in the CDP market when traditional CDPs are expanding into cloud-native activation, while composable CDPs are adding real-time capabilities. By combining both in a single platform, Rokt mParticle is defining the next phase of CDP evolution: hybrid architecture without trade-offs.

"Today's leading enterprise ecommerce businesses can no longer afford the tradeoff between cloud scale and real-time speed," said Bruce Buchanan, Co-Founder and CEO of Rokt. "With the mParticle Hybrid CDP, we're bringing The Power of And to life in integration with Snowflake - combining the immediacy needed to deliver real-time relevance in the Transaction Moment™ with the trusted, governed foundation enterprises rely on as their system of record."

Rokt mParticle and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, are collaborating to help joint customers maximize the value of their data investments. By introducing composability to mParticle's holistic CDP offering, data and engineering teams can maintain full governance, while marketers gain a no-code interface to build and activate audiences in their Snowflake environment.

"mParticle's integration shows how partners can help marketers get more value from their martech and cloud investments," said David Wells, Industry Principal for Media, Entertainment & Advertising at Snowflake. "Activation of data that lives in Snowflake via mParticle, allows marketers to provide more personal, relevant experiences while maintaining rigorous data governance controls."

The launch of the Hybrid CDP is the first major realization of Rokt's $300 million investment in the mParticle platform. This significant capital infusion is supercharging the innovation roadmap, fueling rapid R&D, and expanding platform capabilities. Identity resolution remains a core area of investment on this roadmap, ensuring enterprises can ultimately unify real-time behavioral signals with governed data in Snowflake to create a single, accurate view of the customer.

Rokt mParticle continues to double down on its commitment to deliver real-time relevance, extending beyond today and into the next wave of AI, where autonomous agents will require governed enterprise data and real-time behavioral signals. mParticle's hybrid model makes this possible across ecommerce, advertising, and customer experience, solidifying its leadership in the enterprise CDP market.

