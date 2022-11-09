PayParity Solution from Trusaic Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions, PayParity delivers a comprehensive workplace equity solution to customers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusaic, today announced that its PayParity workplace equity solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. PayParity integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central Payroll and SAP SuccessFactors Compensation to deliver a workplace equity software solution that enables organizations to achieve pay equity and prevent pay inequity from being created, elevate their brand in the eyes of important stakeholders, and reduce litigation exposure.

"Employees, potential employees, and investors are increasingly evaluating companies based on their commitment to DEI initiatives like pay equity. Companies that lag behind their competitors in establishing fair pay may find it challenging to attract and keep top talent," says Robert Sheen, CEO, Trusaic. "Our partnership with SAP will enable more organizations to advance their workplace equity efforts, demonstrate their progress, and ensure their compensation offers are equitable, compliant and competitive."

PayParity helps organizations create a more equitable workforce through powerful data analytics and tracking for ongoing monitoring. PayParity analyzes total compensation, enabling organizations to address pay disparities at the intersections of gender, race/ethnicity, age, disability, and more. The all-in-one solution reduces organizational risk and creates a proactive approach for achieving critical DEI goals.

With Trusaic's PayParity solution, organizations can:

Monitor pay equity continuously

Prevent pay inequities from occurring with Equal Pay Estimator

Pinpoint pay disparities at the intersection of gender and race

Comply with U.S. and international pay equity laws

Address compensation issues like pay compression

Maintain attorney-client privilege

Confidently communicate pay equity progress to stakeholders

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,200 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

First Capitol Consulting, Inc., doing business as Trusaic, is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Trusaic

Trusaic, is a leading workplace equity technology company that focuses on advancing social good in the workplace by solving HR's most complex challenges across people, data, and analytics. Our mission is to create a better working world by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Matt Gotchy

(213) 814-5760

[email protected]

SOURCE Trusaic