Paypro Workforce Management Elevates Cannabis Payroll with Direct Deposit by Partnering with StandardC

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paypro Workforce Management, a leading provider of HR solutions, is stepping up to support the underserved cannabis industry with comprehensive payroll and workforce management solutions. This critical service comes at a time when traditional providers have retreated from the industry, leaving many cannabis businesses and their employees struggling with outdated pay practices like cash payments or paper checks.

"For too long, cannabis industry employees have been treated like second-class citizens when it comes to basic payroll services," says Kenneth Porcelli, President & COO of Paypro. "While traditional employees enjoy the convenience and security of direct deposit, many cannabis workers have been forced to operate in the shadows with unreliable cash payments or cumbersome paper checks. This is not only unfair but also creates significant operational challenges for cannabis businesses."

Paypro is changing the game by offering state-of-the-art payroll and HR solutions specifically designed for the unique needs of the cannabis industry. Their comprehensive suite includes:

Seamless direct deposit and pay cards: Ensure employees receive their pay quickly, securely, and reliably – a game-changer for financial inclusion in the cannabis industry.

Federal and state tax compliance: Expert guidance and automated tax calculations navigate the complexities of cannabis regulations, giving businesses peace of mind.

Detailed reporting and analytics: Gain valuable insights into workforce data for informed decision-making and compliance oversight.

To further strengthen its compliance capabilities, Paypro has partnered with StandardC, a leader in banking & financial services compliance, to leverage the Unified Customer Management (UCM) software. StandardC's platform integrates seamlessly with Paypro's systems, providing:

Real-time cannabis risk management: Continuously evaluates cannabis business license status, business registration, and AI-powered KYC screening of cannabis business entities and their beneficial owners.

Proactive alerts and mitigation: Provides immediate notification of potential risks and guidance on corrective actions, minimizing business exposure.

Streamlined audit preparation: Simplifies compliance documentation and audit preparation, saving businesses time and resources.

"At Paypro, we believe everyone deserves fair and transparent payroll & HR services, regardless of the industry they work in," says Mr. Porcelli. "We are committed to empowering cannabis businesses and their employees by providing the tools and resources they need to thrive. Our partnership with StandardC brings unparalleled compliance assurance to the table, giving our businesses the confidence to focus on growth and innovation."

By offering full-service cannabis payroll and HR solutions, Paypro is paving the way for a more equitable and secure financial future for the cannabis industry. Their commitment to supporting this underserved sector sets them apart as a leader in responsible and inclusive workforce management.

About Paypro Workforce Management.

Paypro is a leading provider of workforce management solutions, serving businesses of all sizes across diverse industries. With a focus on technology and personalized service, Paypro offers payroll, HR, time and attendance, and benefits administration solutions that streamline operations and ensure compliance.

About StandardC

StandardC empowers banking and financial service providers with transformative business identity and compliance solutions. The StandardC Unified Customer Management system integrates business onboarding, due diligence, and monitoring in a single platform to simplify relationship & risk management.

SOURCE StandardC