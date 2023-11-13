PayRange Brings Popular Digital Wallets to Vending and Laundry Machines with PayPal and Venmo Integration

News provided by

PayRange

13 Nov, 2023, 20:32 ET

PayPal and Venmo now available at over half a million PayRange enabled machines across the United States and Canada

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayRange Inc., the inventor and solution provider of the leading mobile payment app and hardware for automated retail, continues to spearhead the evolution of modern convenience. The latest stride in this journey involves the integration of PayPal and Venmo (U.S. only) as funding sources within the PayRange wallet. PayRange's growing user base of over 7 million can now enjoy the simplicity and flexibility of using PayPal and Venmo as a funding source to make seamless transactions at over 500,000 machines throughout the United States and Canada.

PayPal and Venmo can be used to pay 500,000+ laundry, vending, and arcade games through an integration with the PayRange App.
The addition of PayPal and Venmo as funding sources empowers operators to expand payment options while providing users with increased confidence and flexibility in their payment choices, fostering elevated sales potential and revenue growth. Simultaneously, users benefit from paying trusted platforms PayPal and Venmo while machine owners can accept these payment methods at no additional cost or updates.

"Through this integration, Venmo and PayPal customers will gain the capability to effortlessly connect their PayPal or Venmo accounts with the PayRange wallet. By expanding our payment options, we continue to provide a user-friendly and hassle-free mobile payment experience, encouraging increased customer satisfaction and engagement," stated Paresh Patel, Founder and CEO of PayRange.

The addition of PayPal and Venmo funding options complement other methods already available in the PayRange app, such as credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, campus cards, EBT, and sign-in to hundreds of banks such as Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and US Bank.

About PayRange:
PayRange was founded by Paresh Patel, an unattended retail veteran, to provide operators and consumers with a simple and secure mobile payment and loyalty solution for laundry, vending, amusement, and other small ticket merchants. PayRange is the North American leader in mobile payments for unattended retail, with over 6 million users and a network of machines throughout 350 cities and towns in the US and Canada. Find out more at www.payrange.com.

 Media Contact:
 Stephanie Cordisco
[email protected]
(503) 974-8228

SOURCE PayRange

