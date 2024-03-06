PayRange Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against CSC ServiceWorks

PORTLAND, Ore., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayRange Inc., a pioneer in developing mobile payment solutions and hardware for automated retail, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against CSC ServiceWorks, the largest US operator of laundry machines in multi-family housing and college dorms. PayRange is seeking damages estimated to be in excess of $108 million and a permanent injunction barring further infringement.

Founded in 2013, PayRange developed the original mobile payment system for unattended retail machines such as vending, laundry, and amusement. Its innovative technology and intellectual property portfolio are protected by 42 patents and dozens of pending patent applications. PayRange has alleged infringement of three patents in this lawsuit, which is in addition to four patents alleged in a still pending lawsuit filed against CSC ServiceWorks in March 2023.

The litigation follows a recent settlement with another party of a separate patent infringement case by PayRange, where the settlement amount was projected to surpass $62 million. Notably, this lawsuit encompasses two patents that were central to the previously settled case.

"We've invested tens of millions of dollars in research and development to bring to market solutions that revolutionized the industry," stated Paresh Patel, founder and CEO. "CSC has been offering infringing mobile payment technology to its customers. We will vigorously defend our investment to prevent the sale and operations of infringing products."

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PayRange's counsel on this matter, filed allegations stating that, "PayRange brings this case to hold CSC accountable for its willful infringement of PayRange's patent rights. PayRange has suffered monetary damages and is entitled to a money judgment in an amount adequate to compensate for CSC's infringement, together with interest and costs as fixed by the Court. The lost profits damages alone could exceed $108 million over the life of the patents-in-suit. PayRange also seeks to enjoin further installations of infringing payment modules and to remove the infringing apps from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store."

About PayRange:

PayRange was founded by Paresh Patel, an unattended retail veteran, to provide operators and consumers with a simple and secure mobile payment and loyalty solution for laundry, vending, amusement, and other small ticket merchants. PayRange is the North American leader in mobile payments for unattended retail, with over 7 million users and a network of machines throughout 350 cities and towns in the US and Canada. Find out more at: https://www.payrange.com

