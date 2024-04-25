WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems Licenses PayRange Mobile Payment Technology for the WASH-Connect App

PORTLAND, Ore., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayRange Inc., an innovator in mobile payment solutions and hardware for automated retail, has entered into a non-exclusive licensing arrangement with WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems, LLC (WASH). WASH is one of the country's largest providers of laundry facilities management services serving apartment properties, condos, college and university residence halls, military bases, and other multi-housing sectors. This agreement licenses PayRange's patents for use with the WASH-Connect Mobile Payment App. The agreement continues for the term of PayRange's patents.

"WASH has been a long-time customer of PayRange, and we're pleased to be extending our partnership with this licensing agreement," stated Paresh Patel, Founder and CEO of PayRange. "We are really impressed with the long-term vision WASH has for providing innovative technology and services to its customers and we look forward to playing a part in bringing those visions to reality."

Jim Gimeson, CEO of WASH, reflected on the company's ethos, stating, "We're a privately held company founded in 1947 and we hold dear our reputation for integrity and ethical practices. As operators, we hold a deep respect for the innovations PayRange has brought to elevate the laundry industry."

Under the terms of the agreement, a licensing fee per mobile transaction will be assessed for use of the licensed mobile application payment technology.

About PayRange:

PayRange was founded by Paresh Patel, an unattended retail veteran, to provide operators and consumers with a simple and secure mobile payment and loyalty solution for laundry, vending, amusement, and other small ticket merchants. PayRange is the North American leader in mobile payments for unattended retail, with over 7 million users and a network of machines throughout 350 cities and towns in the US and Canada. Find out more at: https://www.payrange.com

About WASH:

WASH introduces ease and convenience into the laundry experience with their tech-forward solutions, expert management and top-of-the-line equipment. A multinational company operating in 25 U.S. states and 8 Canadian provinces, WASH provides a variety of innovative laundry solutions for multifamily, campus and on-premise laundry operations. Our core product offerings include full-service management of common-area laundry rooms as well as sales and distribution of commercial and on-premise laundry equipment from leading manufacturers. WASH is a privately held company founded in 1947 and based in Torrance, Calif. You can learn more about how WASH is transforming laundry at www.wash.com or calling 800-421-6897, ext. 1600.

SOURCE PayRange