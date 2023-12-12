PayrHealth Announces New Chief Managed Care Officer

Industry Veteran Brings Over 30 Years of Healthcare Expertise to Accelerate Managed Care Strategies.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrHealth, the leader in payor relationship management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Dewey as Chief Managed Care Officer. With an illustrious career spanning more than three decades, Scott brings extensive experience. In this role, Scott will lead the advancement of managed care strategies for PayrHealth and its clients.

Scott Dewey's remarkable career includes senior and executive leadership roles at prominent organizations such as Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, Erie County Medical Center, and Community Health Systems. His diverse background encompasses both the public and private sectors, where he has successfully led large health plans, hospitals, and health systems operations.

Armando Cardoso, CEO of PayrHealth, expressed his enthusiasm about Scott joining the leadership team. "We are thrilled to welcome Scott Dewey to PayrHealth as our Chief Managed Care Officer. His wealth of experience and demonstrated track record in managing complex healthcare systems align perfectly with our vision for innovation and excellence. As we continue to expand our services and drive positive change in the industry, Scott's expertise will be instrumental in shaping our managed care strategies."

Scott Dewey's expertise extends across various healthcare delivery and payment models, from traditional fee-for-service to sophisticated value-based care approaches. His leadership has been instrumental in overseeing start-ups and enhancing the performance of large, industry-leading organizations. Scott has consistently applied his managed care knowledge to provide strategic direction, management oversight, P&L guidance, and reimbursement optimization on billions of dollars in net revenue.

Upon joining PayrHealth, Scott Dewey shared his excitement about the opportunity. "I am honored to be a part of PayrHealth, a company that is at the forefront of transforming healthcare solutions. The commitment to practical innovation and the dedication to supporting healthcare providers align with my own professional values. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at PayrHealth to drive transformative managed care strategies and contribute to the company's continued success."

As Chief Managed Care Officer, Scott will be responsible for shaping and implementing PayrHealth's managed care initiatives, driving operational excellence, and optimizing reimbursement strategies for its clients. His strategic insights and leadership will be crucial in navigating the evolving landscape of healthcare and ensuring PayrHealth's continued growth and success.

About PayrHealth

PayrHealth is the leading Payor Relationship Management solution, dedicated to improving the fiscal health and easing the administrative burden of healthcare organizations across the nation. PayrHealth's team of industry experts help providers negotiate contracts and reimbursements, optimize billing, and streamline credentialing using industry leading analytics, modeling, and market analysis tools that level the playing field for providers and create a stronger healthcare system through informed decisions. PayrHealth is an Osceola Capital Management portfolio company. To learn more visit www.payrhealth.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE PayrHealth