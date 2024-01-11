PayrHealth Announces New Partnerships and Innovation Executive

Nationally recognized healthcare executive brings over three decades of experience to drive partnerships and innovation at PayrHealth

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrHealth, the industry's leading Payor Relationship Management solution, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Shepard to the newly-created position of Executive Vice President of Partnerships and Innovation. With a distinguished career spanning over 30 years, Bruce is a nationally recognized healthcare leader known for his expertise in developing and operating value-based care models and fostering strategic partnerships.

A seasoned professional with notable achievements in hospital and health system operations, Bruce served as a U.S. Army Medical Services Corps officer before assuming a pivotal role as a hospital operations executive and subsequently as a CEO for eight years. His commitment to broadening his impact on healthcare led him to Walmart's Healthcare Innovations team, where he played a crucial role in expanding in-store health services. Subsequently, at SavvySherpa, he focused on incubating new businesses aimed at reducing healthcare costs for large health plans and employers.

In 2016, he joined Community Health Systems, where he spearheaded the regional development of value-based care and population health initiatives. These initiatives, which included partnerships with various stakeholders, resulted in delivering higher quality care at a reduced cost for over 50,000 healthcare consumers, generating more than $55 million in value for the community.

Armando Cardoso, CEO of PayrHealth, stated, "Bruce's extensive experience and proven track record in healthcare operations and innovation make him a valuable addition to the PayrHealth team. His strategic vision fits perfectly with our commitment to driving positive change in the healthcare landscape. We are excited to have Bruce contributing to the growth and evolution of PayrHealth - his leadership will be instrumental in guiding PayrHealth to new heights."

In his new role at PayrHealth, Bruce will focus on enhancing client experience and fueling organizational growth. His wealth of experience positions him as a strategic leader to drive the Company's mission of delivering proactive strategies and actionable insights to healthcare providers.

Bruce commented, "I am tremendously excited about joining the talented team of leaders and staff at PayrHealth. PayrHealth is uniquely positioned in the industry through its solutions to continue its growth to impact providers nationally through improving their business operations and effectiveness while ensuring they are well positioned for the future through strategic innovations. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and impact of PayrHealth as we strive to enhance our offerings and ensure we are adding value to those we are privileged to serve."

About PayrHealth

PayrHealth is the leading Payor Relationship Management solution, dedicated to improving the fiscal health and easing the administrative burden of healthcare organizations across the nation. PayrHealth's team of industry experts help providers negotiate contracts and reimbursements, optimize billing, and streamline credentialing using industry leading analytics, modeling, and market analysis tools that level the playing field for providers and create a stronger healthcare system through informed decisions. PayrHealth is an Osceola Capital Management portfolio company. To learn more visit www.payrhealth.com.

