Payroll Vault Announces Tricia Petteys as Incoming CEO

Former CEO Sean Manning Transitions to Executive Chairman of the Board

LITTLETON, Colo., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payroll Vault, a leading provider of payroll and workforce management services for small and medium-sized businesses, is proud to announce the appointment of Tricia Petteys as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Sean Manning.

Petteys, a 16-year veteran of Payroll Vault, co-founded Payroll Vault Franchising LLC with Manning in 2012. She has held key leadership roles throughout her tenure, including Vice President of Operations, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and now, CEO of Payroll Vault.

As part of a thoughtfully orchestrated leadership transition, Manning will now assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. This strategic shift ensures a seamless transfer of the CEO role while preserving Payroll Vault's strategic continuity for both the present and the future. While stepping back from daily operational tasks, Manning will continue to play an essential role in guiding the company's long-term direction, focusing on supporting the new CEO, refining the company's vision, and working closely with the leadership team and Board of Directors.

New CEO Focused on Growth and Franchise Support

Payroll Vault has seen its best growth year on record with 14 new Payroll Vault owners opening and operational in 2024 and 20% growth in the number of new clients Payroll Vault owners serve.

As CEO, Petteys's immediate priority is to drive continued year over year growth of payroll and workforce management revenue across Payroll Vault's expanding network of franchisees.

"After significant investments in technical solutions and systems over the last few years, it's time for us to focus on expanding and scaling our operations. My top priority is to push business to our franchisees, supporting their growth and ensuring we provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed," said Petteys.

Petteys also highlighted one of the company's most recent achievements: the successful conversion to the isolved Network payroll software platform.

"This was a monumental undertaking that involved the hard work and cooperation of every franchisee and staff member. It was a challenging project, but we persevered and emerged even stronger. This success is a testament to the resilience and dedication of everyone in our system," Petteys noted. "I'm also incredibly proud of the culture we've cultivated at Payroll Vault. We live our values of Community, Generosity, Collaboration, Integrity, and Service every day, and these principles guide us in everything we do."

Manning Reflects on Tricia's Leadership

In reflecting on Petteys's leadership, former CEO Sean Manning emphasized her vital role in Payroll Vault's recent success and future growth.

"Tricia has been at the heart of our expansion efforts, from growing our internal team and integrating new software systems to supporting the development of our franchise network. As CEO, she will continue to lead our franchisees to success by connecting with other franchise systems' executives and referral partners to ensure Payroll Vault's continued recognition as an industry leader for small and medium-sized businesses."

Manning added, "Tricia's experience and commitment to our franchisees' success made her the perfect choice to succeed me as CEO. I am confident that under her leadership, Payroll Vault will thrive, and I look forward to supporting her in my new role as Executive Chairman of the Board."

About Payroll Vault Franchising

Payroll and workforce management services are growing requirements for small businesses. Payroll Vault aims to help these businesses avoid penalties by focusing on core business operations while providing the opportunity for prospective franchisees to own a boutique-style full-service payroll company supported by a team of experts and a nationally recognized brand. Franchisees are trained on business best practices and provided systems and strategies to operate a payroll business in an increasingly in-demand industry. From the franchise launch in 2012, Payroll Vault Franchising has rapidly grown as a result of exemplary franchisee satisfaction and is an industry leader, receiving numerous accolades and awards nationally. For more information, visit PayrollVault.com/franchise.

